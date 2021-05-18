Google I/O 2021: How to register online, watch live sessions, keynote timings and more

Google I/O 2021, the annual hardware event from the tech giant is set to commence on Tuesday, May 18. The biggest tech event from the company will be streamed virtually on Google’s I/O website. While Google is expected to follow the cycle and unveil features not just for developers but reveal consumers’ products as well, The Verge notes that Google might announce a few “developer-focused features” including UI changes. The tech giant is also expected to showcase Pixel 5a and a Pixel smartwatch at the event. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Keynote, What to expect

Google I/O 2021 event: How to register online, watch livestream, timings

Google I/O 2021 is slated to begin today and continue till May 20. The event will begin at 9:40 AM Pacific Time (PT) i.e., 10:30 PM IST with a keynote address. The three-day event will be live-streamed on Google’s official social media handle. Interested viewers and developers can catch live sessions, workshops, AMAs, upon registering on Google’s I/O website with your Google account. We have embedded the live stream link below so you can catch all the updates live.

Google I/O 2021 event: From Android 12, to Pixel 5a here’s what to expect

The tipster Jon Prosser recently shared the alleged slides of Android 12 that revealed a revamped Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle in the notification bar, a new conversation widgets on the home screen, a new clock widget, a weather widget, and a new music widget. Improve privacy, enhanced picture-in-picture experience for videos are also expected to make their way on the new Android OS.

Besides Android 12, Google is also expected to share details on Google Assistant updates at the I/O event for this year. The voice assistant might get a new colourful UI, smart-home-centric features. New features for Wear OS (aka Android Wear) could also be there on the announcement list. In addition, Google is widely anticipated to spare details on Pixel Buds A-series truly wireless (TWS) stereo earbuds and Pixel 5a smartphone as well at its hardware event.