Google is all set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022 event tonight. The two-day event will kick off at 10 AM PT, which means people in India will be able to watch it tonight at 10.30 pm IST. This event is usually organised for developers’ networking but this time it is a lot more than that. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Android 13 release date, expected features and more

Google is expected to unveil its Android 13 operating system at the event today. Additionally, the company might also launch its first smartwatch called Pixel Watch today. Google Pixel 6a is also rumoured to launch in India at Google I/O 2022. Also Read - YouTube will soon let you gift paid channel memberships to your friends: Check details

Google I/O 2022: How to watch it live?

As mentioned earlier, Google I/O 2022 will begin at 10.30 pm IST tonight. You can watch the livestream of the keynote on the Google I/O YouTube channel and on Google I/O’s website. Also Read - Google will kill all third-party call recording apps on Android tomorrow

Notably, all the major software, as well as hardware launches, will be made on Day 1 today at the keynote.

Did someone say #GoogleIO?

There’s a whole lot happening so don’t forget to RSVP → https://t.co/1kQjUsbNGU. pic.twitter.com/Lnd81zp79S — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 10, 2022

In case you think, you might miss the event, people also have an option to visit the Google I/O homepage and add the event to their Google calendar, Outlook Calendar or Apple Calendar.

Google I/O 2022: What to expect?

In terms of hardware announcements, Google is likely to launch Pixel 6a, Pixel Fold, a new Nest Hub and a Pixel Watch at the event tonight. As for software, one of the major announcements will be the Android 13 OS update which is likely to build on privacy, Material You design and more features of Android 12.

During the course of its two-day conference, Google will announce updates to its cloud infrastructure and other platforms and tools such as Flutter, Firebase, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based platforms. In addition to this, the company will also announce updates to its consumer-centric offerings, which includes Android OS, Chrome OS, Google Play and Maps among others.