comscore How to watch Google I/O 2022 online today
  • Home
  • How To
  • Google I O 2022 Android 13 Pixel Today How To Watch Live
News

Google I/O 2022 to kick off today: How to watch it live

How To

Google is likely to launch Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more at the Google I/O 2022 today. Here's how to watch the livestream.

Untitled design - 2022-05-11T174129.543

Google is all set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022 event tonight. The two-day event will kick off at 10 AM PT, which means people in India will be able to watch it tonight at 10.30 pm IST. This event is usually organised for developers’ networking but this time it is a lot more than that. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Android 13 release date, expected features and more

Google is expected to unveil its Android 13 operating system at the event today. Additionally, the company might also launch its first smartwatch called Pixel Watch today. Google Pixel 6a is also rumoured to launch in India at Google I/O 2022. Also Read - YouTube will soon let you gift paid channel memberships to your friends: Check details

Google I/O 2022: How to watch it live?

As mentioned earlier, Google I/O 2022 will begin at 10.30 pm IST tonight. You can watch the livestream of the keynote on the Google I/O YouTube channel and on Google I/O’s website. Also Read - Google will kill all third-party call recording apps on Android tomorrow

Notably, all the major software, as well as hardware launches, will be made on Day 1 today at the keynote.

In case you think, you might miss the event, people also have an option to visit the Google I/O homepage and add the event to their Google calendar, Outlook Calendar or Apple Calendar.

Google I/O 2022: What to expect?

In terms of hardware announcements, Google is likely to launch Pixel 6a, Pixel Fold, a new Nest Hub and a Pixel Watch at the event tonight. As for software, one of the major announcements will be the Android 13 OS update which is likely to build on privacy, Material You design and more features of Android 12.

During the course of its two-day conference, Google will announce updates to its cloud infrastructure and other platforms and tools such as Flutter, Firebase, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based platforms. In addition to this, the company will also announce updates to its consumer-centric offerings, which includes Android OS, Chrome OS, Google Play and Maps among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 6:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads
Mobiles
Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads
Google I/O 2022 to begin at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

How To

Google I/O 2022 to begin at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

Mobiles

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

IRCTC won t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

How To

IRCTC won t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: All details here!

WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why

iPhone 13 available with a discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Bravia 32W830k भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्रिप्टो का हाल: Terra ने खराब की इंवेस्टर्स की हालत, 1 लाख रुपये रह गए बस ₹3000

इस साल दिवाली में दस्तक दे सकती है 2022 Toyota Innova, हाइब्रिड पावरट्रेन के साथ आएगी कार

How to enable picture-in-picture mode on Windows 11: इस तरह काम के साथ-साथ देख पाएंगे वीडियो

BGMI x Baby Shark क्रॉसओवर की वापसी, प्लेयर्स को फिर मिलेगा स्पेशल इनाम पाने का मौका

Latest Videos

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999