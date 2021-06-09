Google Locked Folder feature now available via Pixel June 2021 update: Here's how it works

Google Locked Folder for photos and videos that were announced at the I/O conference, has now been made available in the latest Pixel update. The Locked Folder feature basically allows users to password-protect specific photos or videos so that they don’t show up in the Google Photos feed. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a new ‘Barely Blue’ color variant launched: Check details

Google Locked Folder feature: How to use it

As explained by 9to5Google, the Google Camera app features a new button in the top right corner that lets choosing between the default 'Photo gallery' or the Locked Folder. In case your Pixel device has been updated, you can access the Locked Folder by heading to Photos then open Library > Utilities > Locked Folder. Once it is set up, you will be able to move existing photos or videos to the Locked Folder. Once the files are moved they will automatically be removed from any existing Memories or 'photo print orders.' However, one of the caveats of this feature is that it doesn't have the option for backup of any image or video that it contains.

Users will be able to find items that are moved to Locked Folder in the Photos app library under Utilities. Google notes that the images and videos in the folder won't be available to share via third-party apps.

“Your sensitive photos and videos won’t be shown on Google smart displays like Nest Hub or through Chromecast, although it may take up to an hour for items to disappear,” Google mentioned on its support page.

Besides this feature, the June Pixel update also brings the ability to take Astrophotography time-lapses. 9to5Google notes that to use this feature a Pixel 4 or newer model is required. In addition, Google Assistant is now able to answer or reject calls. There are improvements in GBoard as well. Further, Google has added three new Pride wallpapers by Ashton Attzs, Pride-themed ringtones and notification sounds from LGBTQ+ artists.