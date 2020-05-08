comscore Google Lens: How to copy text from paper to your PC | BGR India
Google Lens: Here is how to copy text from a paper to your desktop or laptop

Google did note that the handwriting should be somewhat neat for the feature to work. Here is how to copy a text from a physical paper and sent it to your desktop or laptop.

Google Lens How to copy text from a paper and send it to your pc laptop

Google has just launched an extremely useful feature for its users across the globe. This new feature allows Google Lens users to copy text from a physical paper. Users can use Google Lens to detect, copy, and then sent it to their laptop or PC. The best part about this feature is that it is embedded in Google Assistant on most Android smartphones. This feature will allow Google users, especially students be more productive. Students can easily digitize and copy their notes without any extra steps. As part of the feature, Google Lens will detect the text and allow users to select that text. Also Read - Google Assistant integration allowed for TV, media remotes and set-top-box manufacturers

However, the company did note that the handwriting should be somewhat neat for the feature to work. Users with bad handwriting can also try the feature. However, the accuracy of the text detected will be up for a toss. In addition, the feature only works with the latest version of Google Chrome. Make sure that you are running the latest version of Google Chrome on your laptop or desktop. This new feature seems to be a server-side update on the smartphone. However, it is better to ensure that your Google, Google Lens, Assistant, and Google Photos app are updated. Here is how to copy a text from a physical paper and sent it to your PC or laptop. Also Read - Google Lens revamp brings features announced at I/O 2019

How to copy text from paper to your laptop or desktop using Google Lens

Step 1: As mentioned above, make sure that you are running the latest version of Google Chrome on your laptop or desktop. In addition, make sure that your smartphone is running the latest Google apps. In addition, ensure that you have signed in to both the devices with the same Google account.Requirements

Step 2: Invoke Google assistant from the shortcut or head to the Google Lens, or Google Photos app. If you are using the Google Assistant then open the “Google Lens” button towards the bottom left part. This will bring you to a viewfinder where you can check and capture the photo of the paper. In case you have already captured the images then head to Google Photos, open the photo and then tap on the “Google Lens” icon on the bottom area. Apple iOS users can find the Lens logo in the Google app for iOS.Getting started

Step 3: As soon as you click the photo in Google Assistant or Google Lens or tap the Google Lens icon in Photos app, the software will detect and highlight the text. Tap or long-press and hold to bring the text selection UI and select the text you need. As soon as you select the text, you should see the “Copy to Computer” button towards the bottom. After you tap the button, the app should showcase “Text copied and ready to paste on (Your device name)”. Open Google Docs on your desktop or laptop and navigate to “Edit” to “Paste” the text.Copying the text from the paper

  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 10:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 9, 2020 12:12 AM IST

