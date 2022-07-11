comscore Google Maps Feature: How to check road toll prices
  • Home
  • How To
  • Google Maps Feature How To Check Road Toll Prices
News

How to check road toll price on Google Maps in few simple steps

How To

Google Maps also provides the ‘Toll Settings’ options under the price estimate. There you can also select the option to select ‘Avoid tolls’ options.

Google Maps Toll Price

How to use Google Maps Toll Price

In April this year, Google Maps announced a host of new features for users. One of these features was Toll Price estimates. Google Maps claimed that users will be able to see the amount they will need to spend if they take a particular toll-road. The options will enable users to make more informed decisions. Additionally, depending on the non-toll road conditions and weather, riders may want to pay toll taxes to avoid congestion and travel delays. The new feature will be helpful in such situations. Additionally, users can also plan a roadtrip way ahead of time with the right budget with the toll estimates. Also Read - Google Maps tips and tricks: Top features that will help you travel smarter this summer

Google Maps users will be able to see the estimated toll price to to their destination before they start navigating, This will be enabled with the help of information from local tolling authorities. Also Read - Google celebrates Pride Month with new label for LGBTQ+ businesses in Maps, Search

Google claims that Maps will look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it. Also Read - How to pin location in Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

Additionally, users will have the option to select a route without any tolls at all. When a toll-free route is available, Google will show you that route as an option.

The user can choose to avoid seeing routes with toll roads completely. In order to do that you will simply have to tap on the three dots at the top right corner of your directions in Google Maps to see your route options and select ‘Avoid tolls.’

Google had announced that it will start rolling out this new feature to Android and iOS users for nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia. The list will expand and so will the list of roads available with the feature.

How to use new Google Maps Toll Price feature

Enter the Google Maps app
Enter your start and end destination
Then hit on directions
When you swipe up on the directions page, you’ll see various sections as well as the ‘Toll Charges’ option with the price estimate.

Google also provides the ‘Toll Settings’ options under the price estimate. There you can also select the option to select ‘Avoid tolls’ options. You will also get a chance to select option of stop showing toll prices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 8:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp starts rolling out support for all emojis to react to messages
Apps
WhatsApp starts rolling out support for all emojis to react to messages
Tencent's WeGame mobile game platform will shut down in September

Gaming

Tencent's WeGame mobile game platform will shut down in September

WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions

Apps

WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions

Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Gaming

Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp starts rolling out support for all emojis to react to messages

Tencent's WeGame mobile game platform will shut down in September

WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions

Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999