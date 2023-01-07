comscore How to use Google Maps navigation on smartwatch sans your phone
Google Maps navigation now works without a phone on Wear OS: How to use it

How To

Google has rolled out a new update for Wear OS 3 users that lets them use step-by-step navigation without having a phone nearby.

Highlights

  • Google Maps navigation on Wear OS 3 now works without a phone.
  • Google Maps navigation requires LTE connection in the smartwatch.
  • Google Maps navigation on smartwatch will also work with LTE connection.
Google Maps

Google has rolled out an important and an interesting update for Google Maps app on Wear OS 3. Up until now, smartwatch users had to keep their Android devices nearby while using turn-by-turn navigation on their Wear OS 3-powered smartwatches. But now, with Google Maps‘ latest update, users can use turn-by-turn navigation on their Wear OS 3 powered smartwatches without keeping their smartphones nearby. Also Read - Google Pixel January software update now rolling out: List of eligible phones

This means that, users can go for a run in the morning without taking their phones along. Similarly, while exploring a new city, they can use their smartwatches for getting some coffee from the nearby market even if they have put their smartphones for charging. Also Read - Google Chrome is making it difficult to download sneaky HTTP files

But there is a catch. This feature will only work if the smartwatch is connected to an LTE network or to a Wi-Fi network. “We’re excited to share that you can now get Google Maps turn by turn navigation right on your LTE* watch, no phone required. If you have an LTE-enabled* watch, or your watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, you can now enjoy having Maps available on your wrist,” Google wrote in an update on its community page. Also Read - Google Pixel to get 5G support in India in Q1 2023: Report

It’s worth noting that while having LTE connectivity will make it easy for users to use Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation feature, especially since this feature doesn’t work in offline mode, how the company plans on letting use Wi-Fi networks for the same remains uncertain as Wi-Fi networks are usually restricted to smaller spaces while the turn-by-turn navigation feature is quite dynamic in nature.

If you have a Wear OS 3 powered smartwatch, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can use Google Maps’ navigation feature without your phone.

How to use Google Maps’ navigation feature without your phone

Step 1: Open Google Maps app on your Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch.

Step 2: Tap Search and enter the name of your destination.

Step 3: Select your mode of transportation. From here, you can view your ETA.

Step 4: Start your walk, bicycle, or car trip.

Google in its support page said that users can also enable mirroring on their connected smartwatch and Android phone to start navigation on their phones and then leave your phone behind for their watches to take over.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2023 9:10 PM IST
