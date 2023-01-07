Google has rolled out an important and an interesting update for Google Maps app on Wear OS 3. Up until now, smartwatch users had to keep their Android devices nearby while using turn-by-turn navigation on their Wear OS 3-powered smartwatches. But now, with Google Maps‘ latest update, users can use turn-by-turn navigation on their Wear OS 3 powered smartwatches without keeping their smartphones nearby. Also Read - Google Pixel January software update now rolling out: List of eligible phones

This means that, users can go for a run in the morning without taking their phones along. Similarly, while exploring a new city, they can use their smartwatches for getting some coffee from the nearby market even if they have put their smartphones for charging.

But there is a catch. This feature will only work if the smartwatch is connected to an LTE network or to a Wi-Fi network. "We're excited to share that you can now get Google Maps turn by turn navigation right on your LTE* watch, no phone required. If you have an LTE-enabled* watch, or your watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, you can now enjoy having Maps available on your wrist," Google wrote in an update on its community page.

It’s worth noting that while having LTE connectivity will make it easy for users to use Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation feature, especially since this feature doesn’t work in offline mode, how the company plans on letting use Wi-Fi networks for the same remains uncertain as Wi-Fi networks are usually restricted to smaller spaces while the turn-by-turn navigation feature is quite dynamic in nature.

If you have a Wear OS 3 powered smartwatch, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can use Google Maps’ navigation feature without your phone.

How to use Google Maps’ navigation feature without your phone

Step 1: Open Google Maps app on your Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch.

Step 2: Tap Search and enter the name of your destination.

Step 3: Select your mode of transportation. From here, you can view your ETA.

Step 4: Start your walk, bicycle, or car trip.

Google in its support page said that users can also enable mirroring on their connected smartwatch and Android phone to start navigation on their phones and then leave your phone behind for their watches to take over.