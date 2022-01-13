How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

Google Meet is arguably one of the most popular video conferencing platforms in the world. Over the span of the past few years, the company has continued to refine this platform by adding new functionalities to it. From background blur to breakout rooms, Google Meet has come a long way as far as ease-of-use is concerned. Now, Google is taking another step in this direction by rolling out the live translated captions feature on Google Meet. Also Read - How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

This new feature essentially translates conversations from one language to another in the real time in Google Meet. Google says that Google Meet's live translated captions feature helps in making video calls on its platform more 'inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers'. "When meeting participants consume content in their preferred language, this helps equalise information sharing, learning, and collaboration and ensures your meetings are as effective as possible for everyone. The company wrote in a post.

Google says that this feature will be particularly helpful for meetings or training meetings with globally distributed teams. Google also said that it will help educators to connect and interact with students better.

Notably, Google had first announced this feature at its annual developers’ conference – Google I/O last year. Later, it started testing it with a small group of users. Today the company announced that Google Meet’s new feature is out of beta testing and that it is available to all users on the web and on mobile devices. At the time of launch, this feature can translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it has started rolling out this feature to Google Meet users and that it will be available to all users within the next 15 days. However, users will have to enable it manually to be able to use it.

How to enable Google Meet’s live translated captions feature on the web

Step 1: Open Google Meet on the web.

Step 2: Go to the Settings option and then to the Captions option.

Step 3: Now click on the Translated captions option.

How to enable Google Meet’s live translated captions feature on mobile devices

Step 1: Open Google Meet on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to Settings option then tap on Captions.

Step 3: Now, go to the Live Captions option and then tap the Translation Language option.