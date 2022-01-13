comscore How to use Google Meet’s live translated caption feature
  • Home
  • How To
  • Google Meet gets live translated captions on web, mobile devices: How to use it
News

Google Meet gets live translated captions on web, mobile devices: How to use it

How To

Google Meet's live translated captions feature is available to all users on the web and on mobile devices.

Google Meet

Image: Google

Google Meet is arguably one of the most popular video conferencing platforms in the world. Over the span of the past few years, the company has continued to refine this platform by adding new functionalities to it. From background blur to breakout rooms, Google Meet has come a long way as far as ease-of-use is concerned. Now, Google is taking another step in this direction by rolling out the live translated captions feature on Google Meet. Also Read - How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

This new feature essentially translates conversations from one language to another in the real time in Google Meet. Google says that Google Meet’s live translated captions feature helps in making video calls on its platform more ‘inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers’. “When meeting participants consume content in their preferred language, this helps equalise information sharing, learning, and collaboration and ensures your meetings are as effective as possible for everyone. The company wrote in a post. Also Read - Top 5 virtual games to play this Diwali- From pictionary, to taboo

Google says that this feature will be particularly helpful for meetings or training meetings with globally distributed teams. Google also said that it will help educators to connect and interact with students better. Also Read - Google Meet starts live translated captions: Here’s how you can enable them

Notably, Google had first announced this feature at its annual developers’ conference – Google I/O last year. Later, it started testing it with a small group of users. Today the company announced that Google Meet’s new feature is out of beta testing and that it is available to all users on the web and on mobile devices. At the time of launch, this feature can translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it has started rolling out this feature to Google Meet users and that it will be available to all users within the next 15 days. However, users will have to enable it manually to be able to use it.

How to enable Google Meet’s live translated captions feature on the web

Step 1: Open Google Meet on the web.
Step 2: Go to the Settings option and then to the Captions option.
Step 3: Now click on the Translated captions option.

How to enable Google Meet’s live translated captions feature on mobile devices

Step 1: Open Google Meet on your smartphone.
Step 2: Go to Settings option then tap on Captions.
Step 3: Now, go to the Live Captions option and then tap the Translation Language option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Teams launches new feature to turn your phone into a walkie talkie
Apps
Microsoft Teams launches new feature to turn your phone into a walkie talkie
How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

How To

How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

iPhone 14 Pro may launch with 48-megapixel camera: From specs to camera design, all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

How To

How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature
How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

How To

How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps
Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them

Apps

Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them
The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

Features

The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021
Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

Apps

Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9i स्मार्टफोन इंडियन मार्केट में जल्द करेगी एंट्री, आ गई लॉन्च डेट

iPhone 14 Pro की कीमत के बारे में हुआ नया खुलासा, $100 तक बढ़ सकता है नए आईफोन का रेट

वॉट्सऐप स्टीकर्स के जरिए इस तरह दें लोहड़ी की बधाईंयां

OnePlus Buds Pro में नए वेरिएंट के साथ आया नया अपडेट, एक बार में दो डिवाइस से होगा कनेक्ट

पबजी न्यू स्टेट खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत? इस वजह से सर्वर हुआ डाउन

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price
How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched in India
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched in India
Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications tipped: Spotted with AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera
Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India
PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Gaming

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update
iPhone 14 Pro may launch with 48-megapixel camera: From specs to camera design, all we know so far

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro may launch with 48-megapixel camera: From specs to camera design, all we know so far

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers