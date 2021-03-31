Google Meet users are in for a treat. The popular video-calling platform will now be available for free until June 30, as part of another extension by the company. Also Read - Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

This will allow people to have unlimited calls with their family, friends, and even with people from work with convenience. Here are the details we have with us.

Free Google Meet until Summer 2021

As revealed by Google Workplaces' Twitter handle, you will be able to use Gooogle Meet for unlimited calls (mainly up to 24 hours) all through summer this year. This can be done if you have a Gmail account.

This extension comes into force after Google extended the free Google Meet scheme until March 31, which is today. This was also an extension to the earlier deadline of September 2020. Google also removed the 60-minute limit on a video call when the free version was made available for Gmail account holders.

Since Google has been quite generous all this while, there are chances that the free availability might be further extended once we reach June 30. However, it’s just a guess and we are not sure if it will happen for real.

How to access Google Meet via Gmail?

Now that Google Meet’s free version is available for another three months, you should take advantage of it and try using the video-calling platform for as many calls as you want. You can do so by downloading the Google Meet app on your Android/iOS phone or heading to the website for the purpose.

However, there is another easy, ‘without any hassle’ way to conduct Google Meet calls. Just open Gmail. Here’s what you have to do:

Step 1: Open your Gmail. This can be done either on your Android or iOS device or via the web.

Step 2: On the Gmail app, there is a separate Meet icon, clicking on which you can start your voice or video calls. You just need to tap on it > Start a new meeting or join an existing one with a code you have > and you will be able to start a video call with ease.

Step 3: On Gmail for the web, you just need to head to the Meet section on the left-hand side, and select either of the two options available (New Meeting and Join a Meeting) to start a video call.

To recall, Google Meet allows you to add up to 100 participants on a single call, lets you share your screen, comes with the noise cancellation feature, ensures your privacy and security, and more.