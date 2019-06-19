How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots

There’s no denying that the cricket fever is high, thanks to the ongoing World Cup 2019. Cashing in on the world cup fever, Google has updated its payments app – Google Pay. The new update brings a doodle cricket game called Tez Shots. The game allows you to play cricket on your phone and earn some extra bucks in the process. Here’s all you need to know about Google Pay Tez Shots.

How to play Google Pay Tez Shots

The Tez Shots game is only available on Android. To be able to play, you need to have Google Play version 34.0.001_RC01 or above. Once you have the latest version, you’ll find the Tez Shots game under promotions section.

Tap on ‘Play Now’ and the interface will open. At the top, you will find your best score on the left and current score on the right. At the bottom, there is a bat icon, tapping on which the player will swing the bat. Now, when the bowler bowls, simply time it to swing the bat properly. You can take single or double runs, hit a boundary or a six, all depends on how well you time the swing.

Tez Shots rewards

After your total score reaches the milestone of 100 runs, you win a scratch card worth Rs 50. Similarly, when you have a total score of 500 you win scratch card worth up to Rs 100. Then, for 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 runs, you win scratch cards up to Rs 150, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Now, the scratch cards aren’t more like you scratch and win. Instead, you get scratch card for mobile recharge, bill payments, and so on. Also, the amount of scratch card is the maximum that you can win. So, if you have an Android phone, go ahead and give Tez Shots a try. You might get lucky and win some extra bucks.