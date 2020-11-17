Google Photos: How to backup your photos, videos

Last week Google announced a big change in its storage policy. The tech giant has ended the free unlimited storage for users globally. Starting June 1, 2021, you will need to pay to use Google Photos once the free 15GB storage cap is over. Google is providing users some time to get adjusted to the change. Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

If you have been using Google Photos for years to store all your memorable photos and videos and want to continue to use the service for free, backup all your data today and create some space. Notably, after the free 15GB storage is utilized, Google allows you to buy 100GB storage for Rs Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 for a year.

Today, let's make things easy for you and provide tips to backup your photos and videos stored on Google Photos and create some space.

To backup your photo and videos from Google Photos to your personal laptop, mobile phone, or tablet you will need to use Google Takeout. With this service, users will be able to download all the data stored in their Google account including YouTube, Google Drive, among others all at once.

How to backup photos, videos from Google Photos

STEP 1: To start with, you must first sign in to your Google account and then head over to takeout.google.com website to download or backup all your data saved on your Google account.

STEP 2: After the website opens, click on the “Deselect all” option.

STEP 3: You will then need to scroll down the page and select Google Photos.

STEP 4: Scroll down again and click on the Next Step option.

STEP 5: You will be able to see two options in the frequency option — export once and export every two months for one year. Choose as required.

STEP 6: You will need to choose between .zip files and .tgz files. Google also allows you to select file sizes, available with up to 50GB.

STEP 7: Once you have done this, click on Create export.

STEP 8: You will then receive an email asking to verify your account.

STEP 9: Once the backup process begins, you must have patience as Google will take a few hours or days depending on your data.

STEP 10: After the backup is completed, Google will notify you via an email that all your data is ready to download.