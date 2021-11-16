comscore Google Photos allows users to hide images, videos in Locked Folder
Google Photos app allows users to hide images, videos in Locked Folder: How to use it

The new Locked Folder feature has some additional benefits and some limitations as well

Google Photos is a popular choice of gallery for many smartphone users (especially Android). The app not only provides cloud storage options but also allows users to edit pictures and organize their gallery using advanced AI features. One feature that has been missing on the application is the option to hide images in a gallery and option of a locked folder. Also Read - Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Portrait Light, Blur, Smart Suggestions and more

Google recently introduced new features for Pixel users which included the option to use locked folder. Currently, the feature is only available to Pixel 3 and later Pixel devices. The search giant is expected to roll out the new feature to other users as well. Also Read - Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Google Photos allows the user to create a ‘locked folder’ within an app in order to store sensitive images. Additionally, there are other benefits of having the locked folder. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Here are some of the benefits of using a locked folder:

1. The user can add an extra layer of security to certain images by using the locked folder option
2. The images stored in the locked folder cannot be seen in other gallery apps or even albums in Google including photo grids, Nest galleries and ‘Memories’
3. Unlike Archived photos and videos, photos won’t show up when you search in Google Photos. Locked Folder keeps them hidden and protected by your device screen lock.

Some limitations

1. The images can only be viewed in the locked folder so the images can’t be added to a photo book or album
2. These videos and photos can not be backed up
3. Edits cannot be reversed once after an image is moved to locked folder
4. The items in the locked folder can’t be sent to trash, instead, the user will have to delete it permanently

How to access locked folder

1. Open the Google Photos app Photos .
2. Go to Library and then Utilities and then Locked Folder.
3. Tap Set up Locked Folder.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to unlock your device. If your folder is empty, you’ll find “Nothing here yet.”
If you don’t have a screen lock set up, you’ll need to set one up to use Locked Folder.

In order to access the Locked Folder, the user will have to move to navigate to it via Utilities option in Library.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 16, 2021 12:46 PM IST

