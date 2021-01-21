comscore Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use
Google relaunches offline Calendar support for desktop users; how to use

Now, users will be able to see their Google Calendar from four weeks prior or any time in the future in the offline mode.

Google Calendar

With the relaunch of this feature, the company is aiming to make Calendar a more useful tool for when users are offline or have unreliable Internet connections. (Image: Google)

Google Calendar is once again getting offline support for desktop users. The company originally allowed desktop users to use Google Calendar offline, however, the feature was rolled back in 2018 with the release of a revamped UI. Also Read - Android 12 could come with a new mode that restricts networking features: Report

Now, users will be able to see their Google Calendar from four weeks prior or any time in the future in the offline mode. But for now, the feature is only available to Google Workspace customers. Also Read - Top Tech News today: WhatsApp asked to withdraw Privacy Policy in India, Mi Notebook 14 IC launched, and more

With the relaunch of this feature, the company is aiming to make Calendar a more useful tool for when users are offline or have unreliable internet connections. Also Read - Google deleted these 163 malicious apps from Play Store, you should too

How to activate Google Calendar offline?

* Open Google Calendar in the Chrome browser.

* Tap the Settings option located on the top right corner of the display.

* Under the General tab, click on the offline option.

* Set the toggle in the ‘Turn on offline calendar’ option to on.

Google, Google Calendar, Google Calendar offline

In offline mode, users will not be able to create or edit events, e-mail guests and access tasks or reminders. (Image: Google)

* Now reload the page, to get offline access to Calendar offline.

* After reloading, Google will start syncing the calendar for offline use. As soon as it is done, the page will show a status update, “Ready for offline.”

* Now when you start using the Calendar offline, it will show a prompt, which reads: “It looks like you’re offline. Some actions might not work.”

In offline mode, users will not be able to create or edit events, e-mail guests and access tasks or reminders. Also, note that your Google Calendar will be cleared if you clear your computer’s cached images and files. After that, you will have to once again go to settings and turn on the Google Calendar offline option.

The company in its announcement post stated that the feature will start rolling out for end-users from January 25. Then the offline Calendar feature will be made available on all tiers including Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and non-profits customers.

  Published Date: January 21, 2021 3:31 PM IST

Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use
Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use
Best Sellers