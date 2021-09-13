Google Search for web now gets dark mode: Here's how to enable?

Google Search for desktop has finally got hold of the dark mode, which will let them find answers to a number of questions on relatively less bright web pages. The feature has finally become official after being in the testing phase since February. Although, it was first spotted in December last year. Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

The mode has started rolling out to desktop users and is said to fully reach all users over the next few weeks. Here are the details you need. Also Read - Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

How to get Google Search dark mode on desktop?

Google, via a support page, has revealed that the dark theme will be applied to the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings, and more. As a result, people will find Google Search painted in greyish black colour. Also Read - Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information in Search app

The company’s product support manager, Hung F. said, “I’m thrilled to announce that starting today & fully rolling out over the next few weeks, Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop. Thank you for all your feedback on this forum letting us know that this was a feature you wanted to see!”

People will get to choose from three options: dark, light, and device default. The third option, if selected, will adjust as the laptop or PC’s default settings. Here’s what steps you need to follow to enable the feature.

Step 1: Search for Google Search in any web browser.

Step 2: In the top right corner, you will find the Settings option. Tap on it.

Step 3: Go to the Seach Settings option and then tap on the Appearance option.

Step 4: Make your choice and then select the Save option at the bottom.

We tried this for ourselves and we were able to enable the dark theme. There’s also a toggle in the Settings to enable the dark theme in one step. This was first spotted by 9To5Google.

If you are interested in this, head to Google Search and see if you can enable this too.