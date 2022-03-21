Last year, Google had announced a new feature under which you could delete the search history of the last 15 minutes. The new feature is now rolling out to users on Android. iOS users had received the same in July 2021. As late as it is, the option is being rolled out to a broader audience on Android platform. Also Read - 'The Batman' swings by into Google Search ahead of the film release on March 4

What is ‘Delete last 15 minutes’ feature?

As the name suggests. You will be able to delete the search history of the past 15 minutes on your Google account. The process is really simple and it can be accessed from the Google application. Also Read - Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

How does it work?

In order to delete your search history of the past 15 minutes, you just have to enter the Google application. Once you do that, on the top right corner, you’ll see either your profile picture or your initial, click on it. Also Read - Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

The drop down menu has a host of options. You need to look for ‘Delete last 15 minutes’ option under the ‘search history’ option. You’ll also see a ‘New’ tag in front of it if you are using it for the first time.

Once you tap on the option, there’ll be a pop-up at the bottom of the screen saying, “Deleting history. Changes will show in your account soon.” There’s a cancel button if you want to retain the search history.

Only the Google Search history will be deleted if you click on this option. All the app based search inputs will continue to be available with the application.

Custom Delete and Delete Today option

Apart from the option to delete only 15 minutes, the user can also delete the search history for an entire day or even choose a custom duration. There’s also an option to delete all search history. Google also provides an Auto Delete feature. This feature allows the user to delete the Web and App activity older than a certain duration. The duration can be 3 months, 18 months or 36 months.