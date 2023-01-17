Google will shut down its cloud-based gaming service — Google Stadia — on January 18. Post the date, Google will shut down all its Stadia service and gamers will no longer be able to access any data from the service. Ahead of the day, Google has issued refunds for user’s Stadia purchases. The company has also promised to roll out support for Bluetooth connectivity to Stadia Controller so that players are able to use it with other gaming consoles. If you are a long-time Stadia player and you want to save all your Stadia data on your PC, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Top 5 Action Cameras in 2023: From Go Pro Hero 11 to Dji Pocket 2

How to transfer your Google Stadia data to your PC

Step 1: Head over to Google Takeout Website.

Step 2: Sign into your Google account. Use the same account that you used to sign into Google Stadia.

Step 3: The list that you see on screen includes all the services that you are logged into. Uncheck all the boxes while ensuring that the box in front of Stadia is checked.

Alternatively, you can click the ‘Deselect all’ option right next to the list of products and then specifically click on the Stadia option.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom and click on the ‘Next Step’ button.

Step 5: Now you will have to select where you want all your data to be saved. Under the Destination section, click on the drop-down menu box and then select the place where you want the backup to be stored. You can pick from Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive and Box options.

Step 6: In the Frequency section, select the ‘Export Once’ option since Stadia will shut down tomorrow.

Step 7: Under the File type and size option, select the type of the file and the size of the backup that you prefer.

Step 8: Next click on the ‘Create Export’ option.

Step 9: In the following screen, select the Google account that you want to use and type its password and then click on the ‘Next’ button.

Step 10: Next, click on ‘Create New Export’ option.

Step 11: Once your Stadia backup is ready, you will get an email that will also contain a download link to all your data.

Step 12: Open the link that you received in Gmail and then open and download individual ZIP files.

Step 13: Now, you will have to open all the ZIP files individually and save them in a folder on your PC. The process is simple: double-click the ZIP file > click the Copy/Extract button > select the location and it’s done.

Step 14: Now open the folder where you have saved all your data and then open the folder labelled as ‘Stadia’.

Step 15: Next, open the folder labelled as ‘Gaming’.

Step 16: Now, open the folder labeled as ‘GAME_SAVE’. Here you will find the exported saves for all the games that you played on Stadia.

Step 17: Find the game for which you want to copy a save for. Once you do that, you have to copy and save the game save in the folder of the game on your PC. Case and point. For Cyberpunk 2077, your game saves should be located on your PC’s folder under ‘Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077’.

For other games, you will have to find the folder on your PC where the game is store in. It is worth noting that some Stadia games may not be compatible with their PC versions.

Repeat this process for all your games.