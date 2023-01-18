comscore How to enable Bluetooth Mode in Google’s Stadia Controller
News

Google’s Stadia Controller gets Bluetooth Mode: How to enable it

How To

Google has released support for Bluetooth Mode on Stadia Controller. Here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can enable it.

Highlights

  • Google will shut down Google Stadia today.
  • Google has released Bluetooth Mode for Stadia Controller.
  • This update will let gamers use the Stadia Controller with other gaming consoles.
Stadia Controller

Google will be shutting down its Stadia gaming service for good today. Ahead of that, the company has released the much-awaited Bluetooth Mode that will enable users Stadia Controller owners to use the device with other gaming consoles. Also Read - Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

Google says that once users switch their Stadia Controllers to Bluetooth mode, they will not be able to change it back to use Wi-Fi on Stadia. But they will be able to use it in wired mode with USB in Bluetooth mode. Also, gamers only have until December 31, 2023, to enable Bluetooth Mode on their Stadia Controllers. Also Read - Google’s Stadia Controller get the promised Bluetooth update

So, if you have a Stadia Controller, here is how you can enable Bluetooth Mode on it: Also Read - Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

How to enable Bluetooth Mode in your Google Stadia Controller

Step 1: Grab your Stadia Controller and connect it with your PC using USB.

Step 2: Now open Stadia’s Controller website on your personal computer. You will need Google Chrome version 108 or higher version for the same.

Step 3: Once you have plugged your Stadia Controller in your PC, tap the Continue button.

Step 4: Now you will have to let Chrome verify your Stadia Controller. You will see a pop-up in the upper left corner of the screen. In the pop-up, click on the ‘Stadia Controller rev.A’ text.

Step 5: Now click on the ‘Allow Chrome to Verify’ option on the screen.

Step 6: Now unplug your Stadia Controller from your PC. On doing so, your controller will automatically shut down.

Step 7: Next, hold the option buttons with three dots while plugging the USB cord of the Stadia Controller in your PC.

Step 8: Now, hold the option button, Google Assistant button, and A and Y buttons at the same time. On doing so, you will be able to download the new Bluetooth update that Google has rolled out.

Step 9: In the pop-up that appears, click on the ‘SP Blank RT Family’ option and then click the ‘Connect’ option.

Step 10: In the pop-up that appears next, click the text that reads ‘USB COMPOSITE DEVICE’ and then click the Connect option.

On doing so, the latest update will be downloaded and installed on your Stadia Controller and you will be able to use it with any gaming console.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 11:39 AM IST
