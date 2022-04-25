comscore Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up
News

Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

How To

From updating software to turning off location services to reducing motion effects, here are the top tricks you can use to speed up your iPhone.

iPhone-box

No, you are not imagining it. Your iPhone does slow down over time. There are many reasons why this might happen. The list includes a variety of reasons ranging from using an old iOS version to too many apps running in the background to animation effects slowing down your smartphone. If you too are dealing with a slow iPhone, here are the top tips and tricks that you can use to speed it up. Also Read - Apple starts removing outdated apps from App Store

Restart your iPhone

One of the brute force techniques that you can use to speed up your iPhone is by restarting it. To do so, all you need to do is press and hold either volume button and the side button for 30 seconds and drag the power-off slider to turn off the device. Also Read - Man uses Apple AirTags, PowerPoint presentation to recover his lost luggage

Update software on your iPhone

Another reason why your iPhone could be slowing down is because of the issues in an older iOS version that you are using. This can be easily rectified, simply by downloading the latest version of iOS on your iPhone. Here’s what you need to do: Settings apps > General > Software Update > Install and update. Also Read - Not just iPhone 14, Apple Watch is also expected to feature satellite connectivity

Free up space on your iPhone

An iPhone that is running short of space tends to run slower. One of the easiest ways you can fix this is by deleting unused apps and files from your iPhone. You can also delete long videos (if you have any) from your iPhone so that you can free up some space on your iPhone. Here’s how you can free up space on your iPhone: Settings > Storage & iCloud Usage > Storage > Manage Storage. Here you will get a breakdown of the space that you are using and what it is being used for. You can then use this information for deleting files and apps that you no longer need.

Turn off background app refresh

Background app refresh can also slow down your iPhone over time. Easiest way out of this is to turn this feature off. Here’s what you need to do: Settings apps > General > Background App Refresh > toggle off Background App Refresh.

Turn off location services

Another feature that can slow down your iPhone is the location services feature. Here’s how you can speed it up: Settings app > Privacy > Location Services > toggle off location services.

Close unnecessary apps

One of the easiest ways of making your iPhone run faster is by closing all the unnecessary apps that are running in the background and eating up your precious system resources. It is worth noting that apps such as a video editor or a game running in the background can slow down your iPhone considerably.

Turn on reduce motion on your iPhone

Lastly, you can speed up your old iPhone by reducing animation effects on your iPhone and turning on the Reduce Motion on iPhone feature. Notably, animation might look good, but it also eats up precious system resources that can be used to speed up your iPhone. Here’s what you need to do: Settings apps > Accessibility > Motion > toggle on Reduce Motion button.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2022 7:05 PM IST

