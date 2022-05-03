Your iPhone’s IP address is a unique address that helps in identifying a device on the internet or a local network. Simply put, an IP address is a digital address that helps in sharing information between two devices on a network. It is analogous to your home address on the ground that helps you (or anyone else) to send documents, gifts and cards or anything else. In the digital world, IP addresses help in differentiating between different computers, routers, and websites. They are the building blocks of the internet. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here’s how you can record a call

In usage, an IP address is a string of numbers separated by periods. They are expressed as a set of four numbers with each number ranging from 0 to 255. So the full IP addressing range goes from 0.0.0.0 to 255.255.255.255. They are assigned by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA).

Now, you may have no need of knowing the IP address of your iPhone in general. But there are occasions, such as, making IP-specific changes to your router or in case of network issues, when knowing the IP address of your iPhone might come in handy. So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you in determining the IP address of your iPhone. There is also an easy guide using which you can change the IP address of your iPhone.

How to find IP address of your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the WiFi option.

Step 3: Now tap the ‘i’ icon that is right next to the WiFi network that you are currently connected to.

Step 4: Scroll down to the IPV6 Address section. Second listed option is the IP address of your iPhone.

How to change IP address of your iPhone

Step 4: Scroll down to the IPV6 Address section and tap the Configure IP option.

Step 5: In the following window, tap the Manual option and then type in the new IP address and you are good to go.