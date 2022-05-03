comscore How to record a call using an iPhone
How to record a call using an iPhone

Do you have an iPhone? Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you record a call on your iPhone.

There are a number of reasons why you might want to record a call. Maybe you are interviewing someone and you want to record the call for keeping a track of everything that is being said. Or you want to take notes so that you don’t want to miss out details in a call from a customer. Or maybe, your best friend shared her secret cake recipe and you don’t want to miss out on the details. But here’s a thing – recording a call on an Android device is easy. A number of smartphone makers ship their devices with built-in phone recorders. Also, there are many third-apps that enable users to record calls on their Android devices for free. But things aren’t as simple in case of Apple’s iPhones. Also Read - iPhone 15: Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in 2023

Apple’s iPhones don’t ship with a built-in call recorder. This means that iPhone users need to look for alternatives to record calls on their devices. Here are the top ways using which they can record calls on their devices. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 might feature body temperature measurement: Kuo

Using Apple’s Voice Memo app

One of the easiest ways to record calls using the iPhone entails using Apple’s Voice Memo app. Of course you need a secondary device, such as an iPhone, an iPad, an iPod or a Mac to record the conversation. Essentially, you can make the call on iPhone (or any other smartphone) and record the call as a voice note on Apple’s Voice Memo app on the Apple device that you have at your disposal. You will, however, have to turn on the loudspeaker on the device you are making the call from to be able to record the conversation. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro display panel to feature pill-and-hole design: Report

Once you have the step up ready, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: To start recording, tap the record button.

Step 3: Press the button again, when you want to stop recording.

Using a third-party call recording app

Alternatively, you can use third-party apps such as Rev Voice Recorder and Otter. Both these apps not only help users in recording a conversation but they also give users a transcription of the recorded call. However, users will have to pay an amount in order to be able to use Rev Voice Recorder’s transcription service.

  Published Date: May 3, 2022 3:33 PM IST

