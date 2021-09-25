With the COVID-19 outbreak, people were forced to stay inside home for good, and many have had to change their usual activities to habituate to the new normal. While the subsequent lockdowns pushed us to stick to the internet for almost everything, on the bright side it encouraged people to switch to digital banking for smooth transactions. Also Read - FASTag recharge online: How to recharge FASTag via PhonePe, 10 easy steps

Though net banking facility has been there for years, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has made it more seamless that too from a single window. But for making payment/receiving money via UPI, one requires an active internet connection. So, what if you've exhausted your data plan and require sending money across urgently? Well, it can be done using NUUP or the National Unified USSD Platform. Confused? NUUP or the '*99#' service was introduced National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2012. During its initiation, the service had limited reach, and only two TSPs- BSNL and MTNL provided the service. But it was later integrated enabling users to make UPI transactions even without an internet connection. In case you are wondering how to make UPI payments without net here's a step-by-step guide.

GPay, PhonePe, Paytm offline transactions: How to make UPI payments without internet

Before you start with the process, it is advised to download the BHIM app and complete the one-time registration following which you will be able to carry offline UPI transactions.

Step 1- First up, open the dial pad on your phone and type in (*99#)

Step 2- You will then be navigated to a new menu that will show seven options that include- Send Money, Receive Money, Check Balance, My Profile, Pending Requests, Transactions, and UPI PIN.

Step 3- For sending money, press number 1 on your dial pad. This will enable you to send money using your registered phone number, UPI ID, or your account number and IFSC code.

Step 4- In case you select the UPI ID option, then you will have to enter the recipient’s UPI ID.

Step 5- Then enter the amount you want to transfer to the recipient and then put your UPI Pin number.

Step 6- Press ‘send’ option and you will get a confirmation once the transaction is complete. Following the successful transaction, you will be asked if you want to save this recipient as a beneficiary for future transactions. The service comes with a charge fee of ₹0.50.