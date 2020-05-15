Epic Games has teamed up with game publisher Rockstar Games to offer its flagship AAA game, GTA 5 for free. We have already covered the details that Epic Games revealed around the offer including the length of the sale. To recap, GTA 5 is available for free on the Epic Games Store on Windows-powered devices. This offer will go on for a week and then conclude on May 21. As part of the offer, Epic Games is selling GTA 5 Premium Edition. This edition comes with a $1,000,000 bonus in GTA Online as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. Also Read - GTA 5 Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store this week; initial rush takes the store down

The company also confirmed that buys will be able to keep the game for good after the deal expires. This deal is part of the usual free game of the week on the Epic Games Store. For context, the company offers one game for free every week. This time it happens to be the extremely popular GTA 5. It is also interesting to note that players may not be able to purchase the game for free, immediately. This is because the Epic Games Store seems to be facing some issues due to "high traffic". These problems are likely due to the interest around the game.

Epic Games Store acknowledged the problems on its official Twitter handle asking users to practice patience. However, one week is enough time for the company to fix the issues. Considering that the game store, Epic Store launcher is not as popular as Steam, we made a helpful, short guide. This will help you to navigate around the Epic Store to purchase, download, and install GTA 5 for free. Let's get started.

Here is how to download GTA 5 for free from Epic Games Store

Step 1:

First up, head to Epic Games Store website and register for a free Epic Games account. (If you already have an Epic Games account then skip to Step 2. If you have installed and played Fortnite in the past then you likely have an Epic Games account) Enter all the details required during registration and complete your profile details after the first login. As part of the process enabled 2FA or Two-Factor authentication in the “Password & Security” section.

Step 2:

Download Epic Games Store by clicking on the “Get Epic Games” button on the top right corner of the website. This will start the installation file download. Let the download complete and then install the game on you Windows-powered device. (It will not work if you have an ARM-based Windows machine. It will work on your average desktop or laptop). After the installation, launch, and log in using your Epic Games details from Step 1.

Step 3:

After logging in, tap on the “Store” button on the navigation sidebar located on the left side. Here you will see all the game listings on the Epic Games Store. Wait for a few seconds for the large, featured section to scroll vertically. (One can also click on the side navigation arrows to navigate to the second spot to see the GTA 5 poster). You will then see a large “Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition” poster along with the text “Free to keep forever”. Here, click on the “GET GTAV FREE” button. This will redirect the store to the GTA 5 listing page after a warning page for mature content. Here you can see that the game is available for “Free” instead of $25.99.

Step 4:

Click on “Get” button to purchase the game for free. This will navigate the users to the “CHECKOUT” page where you can tap on the “PLACE ORDER” button towards the lower right area. After the purchase is complete, the store will show a “THANK YOU!” splash screen with a message regarding the receipt. After the purchase, one can head to the “Library” section to install the game on their device. It is worth noting that the game is quite heavy and you need to have ample storage space on your system. One also needs to have a decent GPU to enjoy the experience.