comscore GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million
  • Home
  • How To
  • GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million
News

GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million

How To

GTA Online tips and tricks: Here we will be detailing which all missions to take on, where to invest and more to earn GTA$1 million quickly.

gta online fastest cars

GTA Online is one of the most popular PC/console games of the decade. While GTA Online is a massive world for one to explore, it also requires you to spend GTA dollars to have the most fun. While you can purchase these by using your real hard-earned money or you can earn them inside of the game and getting your character everything that you want. While newbies might have difficulties in earning money, taking up missions that do not pay much or trying to rob people who are not carrying enough money, here we will be taking a look at how you can make your first million in GTA Online relatively quickly. Also Read - GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why

Note: Before I start, this is not earning a million GTA$ in 5 minutes using this hack sort of an article. Here I will be detailing which all missions to take on, where to invest and more to earn GTA$1 million quickly. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Contact missions and heists

Contact missions are an easy way to earn money as you can start off at easy difficulty and then move on to higher difficulties to earn higher payouts. Heists are also an easy way to earn big money quickly. You can start off with Gerald’s Contact Missions, which are quick and easy, while at the same time provide good payouts. Also Read - GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Before you start off with difficult contact missions or heists, you should purchase the Armored Kuruma, Special Carbine, Armour and Snacks, to help you in the missions.

Purchasing properties

One of the major parts of GTA Online to earn money is smart investments in properties, which will ensure regular income. I recommend that you get High-End Apartments and the MC Clubhouse to guarantee good returns. After you gain good footing in the game, you can then start looking at making high-roller purchases like the Buzzard and the Oppressor MKII.

Smartly investing in good properties, while at the same time completing contact missions and heists will provide you with a good footing and you will have GTA$1 million in no time. After that, you can start hosting heists as a leader, which will provide you with much higher payouts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2021 8:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million
How To
GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million
IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR match livestream: Watch today's IPL match online for free

How To

IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR match livestream: Watch today's IPL match online for free

Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, more

News

Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, more

Motorola Moto E40 key specifications leak ahead of launch: Take a look here

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E40 key specifications leak ahead of launch: Take a look here

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which budget phone makes for a better deal?

Features

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which budget phone makes for a better deal?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, more

Motorola Moto E40 key specifications leak ahead of launch: Take a look here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale date announced: Check date, deals, discounts on smartphones, electronic devices

WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

Free Fire top 6 ongoing events: How to win Glo Technica Skyboard, Glo Drone backpack and more

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which budget phone makes for a better deal?

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web

Related Topics

Related Stories

GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million

How To

GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million
GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why

Gaming

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Features

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed
GTA 6 new features leaked online, likely to get a unique theme

Gaming

GTA 6 new features leaked online, likely to get a unique theme
GTA 6 latest leak takes fans by surprise, here's why

Gaming

GTA 6 latest leak takes fans by surprise, here's why

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में आया नया Fatal Contamination इवेंट, जल्द जुड़ेगा BGMI में भी

मोटोरोला का यह धांसू स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire Redeem Codes September 2021: इस महीने फ्री फायर कोड्स दिलाएंगे ढेरों इनाम

नहीं आएगा iPhone 14 mini, कॉम्पैक्ट फॉर्म फैक्टर आईफोन 13 सीरीज के साथ होगा खत्म

फ्री फायर के 5 धांसू गन और गन स्किन्स, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It
Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

News

Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, more
News
Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, more
Motorola Moto E40 key specifications leak ahead of launch: Take a look here

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E40 key specifications leak ahead of launch: Take a look here
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale date announced: Check date, deals, discounts on smartphones, electronic devices

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale date announced: Check date, deals, discounts on smartphones, electronic devices
WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

News

WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details
Free Fire top 6 ongoing events: How to win Glo Technica Skyboard, Glo Drone backpack and more

Gaming

Free Fire top 6 ongoing events: How to win Glo Technica Skyboard, Glo Drone backpack and more

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers