Happy Bengali New Year 2021, Shubho Nabo Borsho greetings: How to create, send pohela boishakh WhatsApp stickers

Bengalis around the world are celebrating new year 2021 or poleha boishak today, on April 15. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, people are celebrating the auspicious day away from their loved ones. One of the best ways to connect with friends and family members is through virtual medium. There are other platforms that connect with loved ones including Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, among others. WhatsApp has millions of users in India and is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world.

WhatsApp provides several ways such as GIFs, Stickers, typed messages, among others to connect with contacts. The Facebook owned messaging platform introduced Stickers a few years ago, and over the years the messaging platform has added several new sticker packs to the library. The latest sticker pack that WhatsApp added to the library is based on COVID-19 vaccination.

Sticker packs are available in limited number, hence, if related stickers are not available in the library, there’s a way to create and download from third party platforms. Notably, third party sticker packs are available only for Android users and not for iOS users due to App Store’s limitations. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out disappearing messages for group participants

How to send Happy Bengali New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

There are several third-party WhatsApp sticker packs available on Google Play store but not on Apple’s App Store. Here’s how to create, download and send Happy Bengali New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers on Android.

-First, you will first need to download the Sticker Maker app on from the Play store.

-Next click on create a new sticker pack option.

-You will be able to see 30 tiles there, click on any of these: Take Photo or Open Gallery or Select File to select pictures, as required.

-Crop the picture as required

-Next, click on Yes and then Save Sticker

-Once you have three stickers added, you will be able to click Add to WhatsApp

-After the stickers are added you will be able to see a confirmation message

-Follow the usual steps, open WhatsApp

-Go to the emoji icon > stickers icon

-You will see your new sticker pack there > click on the one you wish to send

-Lastly, tap on send button at the bottom of the screen.