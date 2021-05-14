Eid al-fitr 2021 is celebrated today in several countries and states of India. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim clerics have requested everyone to stay at home and celebrate the festival maintaining social distancing. To send Happy Eid Mubarak greetings everyone around the world have to depend on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, among others. WhatsApp and Instagram are one of the most used platforms in the world. These social media platforms help friends and family to stay connected with one another. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

Social media has played a big role in connecting everyone around the world in these tough COVID-19 times. As social media is the only way to send greetings and wishes, let’s take a look at how you can create and send Eid Mubarak 2021 on WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram. Also Read - Best 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India to measure Blood Oxygen Level

How to create and send stickers on WhatsApp

-Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone

-Tap open a chat

-Click on the sticker option next to the typing tab

-WhatsApp recently launched Eid special sticker, and you can download from the sticker library

-Open the sticker library and download the Ramadan Mubarak sticker pack

-Once the pack is download, click on the sticker you wish to send as Eid Mubarak greetings

-Then on the send option displayed on the screen.

How to create and send GIFs on WhatsApp

-Open WhatsApp app

-Tap open a chat

-Click on the GIF option

-Search relevant GIF by typing Eid in the search bar

-Select the GIF you like the most and tap on the send option.

How to create and send stickers on Instagram

-Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

-Tap open the contact in the message tab

-Instagram has added several Eid special stickers on the app

-Select the one that you like the most and send it to the contact.

How to create and send GIFs on Instagram

-Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

-Tap open the contact in the message tab

-Click on the GIF option

-There are several Eid related stickers available on the app

-Select the one that you like the most and send it to the contact.

How to create and send GIFs on Telegram

-Open the Telegram app

-Tap open the contact

-Click on the GIF option and search for the relevant Eid Mubarak special GIFs

-Select the one you like and tap on the send option.