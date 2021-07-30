Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to send Friendship Day wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Every year on July 30, we get to celebrate International Friendship Day, to let our friends know that we value the existence of our relationship. While most of us will not be able to meet our friends on this day, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you can send them wishes using social media applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and more. Also Read - Facebook is finally bringing 'smart glasses' in collaboration with Ray-Ban

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy Friendship Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends.

How to send Happy Friendship Day 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat of the person you want to send a Happy Friendship Day 2021 sticker too.

Step 2: Click on the chatbox and then tap on the smiley icon located inside of it.

Step 3: Tap on the square icon that sits next to the GIF option, which will then open the stickers panel.

Step 4: Tap on the “+” sign to head over into the add more stickers panel.

Step 5: Scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 6: This will then take you to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 7: Add Happy Friendship Day after the WAStickerApps search term.

Step 8: Download the sticker pack of your liking and then open it.

Step 9: Tap on the “add to WhatsApp” button.

Step 10: All of the stickers in the pack will then be made available inside of the My Stickers area inside of WhatsApp.

Step 11: Now you can select and send the sticker wishes to your friends.

After you delete the sticker app from your phone, these stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery.

Make your own Happy Friendship Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers