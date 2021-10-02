Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: How to send greetings using WhatsApp stickers

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated each year on October 2 to mark the birth of the Father of our nation, who played a major role in India’s freedom movement. The whole country observes it as a national holiday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu’s birth anniversary. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working for these Android phones, iPhones: Check if your phone is in the list

While dignitaries and personnel have taken to the social platforms to commemorate the auspicious occasion, netizens have also come to spread Gandhi’s quotes, messages across platforms. In case you want to be a part of paying tributes and share his messages to your family and friends, here’s how you can do it by sending Gandhi Jayanti 2021 stickers on WhatsApp. Also Read - How to send high-quality images on WhatsApp in simple steps

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: How to send Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

-Head over to the Google Play Store on your Android phone, and search for ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

-Choose from the sticker packs of your choice and then on the install button.

-Once installed, open the app drawer, and search for the stickers pack that was just downloaded.

-Search for the option in the app to add the stickers to WhatsApp using the toggle present in the app.

-The stickers once added, open your WhatsApp account and choose the contact or group you want to send the Gandhi Jayanti stickers.

-The new sticker pack should be visible in the first slot itself, else you can scroll sideways to find the newly installed sticker pack.

-Pick your favourite Gandhi Jayanti sticker and it will be sent to the contact.

Notably, the Play Store has certain apps that bundle not just stickers, but quotes, GIFs, messages, greetings as well on Bapu’s birth anniversary that you can download on your Android device and send it to your friends and family.