Happy New Year 2020: How to send WhatsApp stickers

The last day of 2019 is finally here. In addition, December 31, 2019, also happens to be the last day of this decade. This makes the occasion much more special than a regular New Year’s Eve. So why should your Happy New Year messages be ordinary? Whether you couldn’t make it to that eleventh-hour plan to the pub or whether it’s a loved one living miles away. We are here to help you spice up your dull Happy New Year 2020 messages with some cool WhatsApp stickers. These stickers will add a personality and festive spirit to your year and decade-end greetings to your loved ones.

It is amazing how easy it is to add stickers for any occasion to WhatsApp. A few steps are all you need to be ready to impress your friends with cool stickers. Creative WhatsApp stickers are the perfect way to show your enthusiasm, without actually showing up at any of the plans! Read on to know how you can send the most creative sticker-filled wishes in a few minutes.

How to download and use Happy New Year 2020 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and search for ‘Happy New Year stickers WhatsApp’. You should find a ton of options on the shelves.

Step 2: Choose an app that appeals to you. Look for the stickers offered in the pack in the images of the app listing. If you just cannot handle the new year excitement, feel free to download more than one! We selected the New Year Stickers for WhatsApp app for these steps.

Step 3: Most sticker apps will show you a catalogue of the packs offered. Look for the ‘Add’ or ‘Plus (+)’ button next to these packs and tap on them. You will be prompted to add the selected sticker pack to WhatsApp. Choose ‘Add‘.

Step 4: The desired sticker pack will now be added to WhatsApp. All you need to do now is go to a chat and hit the emoji icon. In case you, can’t find the newly added sticker pack, just close WhatsApp, open the multitasking view and close the app. You will find your sticker pack when you open WhatsApp again in the “Stickers” section below. Once in the sticker tab, select the pack you just installed and tap on the sticker of your choice to send.

Viola! You have already made the new year special for someone. You can use the same method to download all kinds of stickers for WhatsApp and send them to your loved ones.