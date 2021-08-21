Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated all across India on August 22. Since the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, the best way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year is virtually. WhatsApp is the best way to connect with friends and family members these days. So, if you are away from your brother and sister this Raksha Bandhan, here are some ways to celebrate the festival via the world’s most popular instant messaging platform. Also Read - WhatsApp testing a new feature to increase disappearing messages limit to 90 days

How to create Rakha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android phone Also Read - Happy Independence Day 2021 wishes, messages: How to download 75th Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers

Step 2: Open a chatbox Also Read - WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy

Step 3: Click on the chatbox and tap on the emoji option there

Step 4: Next, tap on “+” option

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option

Step 6: WhatsApp will take you to Google Play store

Step 7: Search for WhatsApp sicker packs on Play store

Step 8: Several third party sticker pack apps will show up. Install the app on your phone

Step 9: Select the suitable sticker packs on the app. In this case, select Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi sticker packs

Step 10: The selected sticker packs will get added to the My stickers section on the WhatsApp app

Step 11: You can now select the suitable sticker and send to your contacts, family and friends.

It should be noted that if you delete the third party sticker pack from your mobile, the sticker pack will also be removed from the WhatsApp app.

How to share Rakha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp status

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone

Step 2: Head over to the status section

Step 3: Upload the Rakhi video from your phone’s gallery

Step 4: Click the send option to post the WhatsApp status.

How to send Rakha Bandhan 2021 GIFs

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Open a chat

Step 3: Click on GIFs icon

Step 4: Search for Rakha Bandhan GIFs

Step 5: Select the suitable Independence day GIFs and click on send option.