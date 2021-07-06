HealthifyMe lets you book COVID-19 vaccine slots: How to apply in quick steps

HealthifyMe has added a vaccine slot booking option inside of its app and website. The company had earlier launched Vaccinateme.in, a website to search vaccine slots and get notified about the same as they become available. Now, with the addition of the new feature, users can simply book their slots directly from HealthifyMe. Also Read - This face mask can detect if you are COVID-19 positive: Here's how it works

The company has registered itself as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with CoWin. It has also acqui-hired the under45 team, which was powering vaccination slot alerts on the popular messaging app, Telegram.

Under45.in is a vaccination slot availability finder, which provides live vaccination alerts to its 4.1 million subscribers via its 672+ channels on Telegram. Along with the Under45 team, its founder Berty Thomas has joined HealthifyMe as an Associate Director. Along with him, Suchdeep Juneja who developed mhVaccineTracker and Chandraaditya Putuveru who launched the twitter bot – BloreVaccine have also come on board.

The new vaccine slot booking initiative will run free of cost. Moreover, HealthifyMe has pledged $1 million to support this initiative and will invest more, as and when needed.

How to book a vaccine slot on HealthifyMe

To book a COVID-19 vaccination slot using HealthifyMe, head over to https://www.healthifyme.com/in/.

Click on the “Book Your Vaccination Appointment” option in the top right corner.

This will take you to the VaccinateMe microsite, where you can fill in your location details and search for vaccination slots.

When you find a slot, login with an OTP and book the slot to get vaccinated.

Tushar Vashist, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said, “Getting everyone vaccinated is critical for India to become healthier and fitter and I am excited to have Berty & team join our mission. Between under45 and VaccinateMe, we have helped almost 12 million Indians search and find vaccination slots. We are now taking it to the next logical level by jointly launching a solution that will help millions of Indians book their slots directly on the HealthifyMe app & website. This is our bit to help in these times and we are grateful for the support we have received from the ecosystem and the government.”