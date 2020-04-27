comscore Google Phone app: How to install it on a non-Pixel device | BGR India
Here is how to install Google Phone app on your non-Pixel smartphone

Currently, non-Pixel support is only available on the beta version of the Google phone app. Regardless, here is how you can install the Google Phone app on your smartphone.

It looks like Google has just launched a new call recording feature on its in-house phone app. The company seems to be gradually rolling out the feature for select devices in select countries. According to the reports, the company is rolling out the update to Nokia-branded devices in the Indian market. In addition, the company has officially added support instructions on call recording in the Google Phone app support. The company also revealed that users need to have a compatible smartphone and a country where call recording is legal. This new feature comes just weeks after the company eased some restrictions on the Google Phone app. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted on Google Play listing

Taking a look at the eased restrictions, Android users can now install the app on non-Pixel devices. These devices are in addition to the Android One certified devices. For some context, the Android One devices already come with the Google Phone app out of the box. In fact, all the Nokia devices are Android One certified. However, moving back to the additional non-Pixel devices, it is possible that Google may launch its call recording feature to these devices. Currently, non-Pixel support is only available on the beta version of the Google phone app. Regardless, here is how you can install the Google Phone app on your smartphone. Also Read - Google urges people to 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Doodles

How to install Google Phone app on your non-Pixel smartphone

Step 1: To get started, users need to head to the Google Play listing for the Google Phone app on their smartphone. Next, they need to scroll towards the bottom of the listing and then join the Beta programHead to Google Play listing to enroll in the beta program

Step 2: After enrolling, users need to close Google Play Store from the multi-tasking view and then head to the listing again. If you have a recent Asus, Oppo, or even LG mid-premium or premium device then you are likely in luck. However, if you have a Samsung or OnePlus device then you can’t install the Google Phone app. If you can’t and want to double-check then read on.Wait for the Beta program to active and install

Step 3: Download, install and launch ADB on command prompt on your Windows laptop or PC. After preparing your Windows machine, enable Developer settings on your Android smartphone and turn on USB Debugging. Now, connect your Android smartphone to your laptop or PC in “File Transfer” or “Photo Transfer” mode.

Step 4: Open CMD and navigate to the ADB tools directory and then double-check the connection to your smartphone with “adb devices” command. You should see your smartphone appear as the output. Once confirmed, use the command “adb shell cmd package list libraries” to get a list of all the libraries installed on the smartphone. Here, try to find the “com.google.android.dialer.support” in the list. If you can find it then try installing the app again. Else, you can also use APKMirror to install the beta version of the app.Check the compatibility on your smartphone

Also Read - Google and Apple to shut down Coronavirus tracker once pandemic is over
  Published Date: April 27, 2020 9:49 PM IST

