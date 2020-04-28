Computing devices such as laptops and desktops currently occupy the central place in our daily workflow. As the world adapts to the new work from home arrangement, the lines between the fixed working hours have continued to blur away. This is likely due to the slightly less streamlined work setup at home along with other household chores. The increasing hours, less than ideal set up along with ordinary internet bandwidth make things difficult for most users. Things are difficult when the two primary computing devices, the laptop or desktop PC and the smartphone compete for attention. Also Read - PSA: Windows 10's new cumulative update breaks connectivity and deletes files

In addition, it is also quite easy to get distracted from your smartphone in the absence of a traditional work environment. There are days when the disruption increases so much that one hopes to save time from even basic tasks. These tasks likely include constant juggling between your work laptop or even desktop to your smartphones.

What if one could actually reduce the time jumping between two different devices. What if I told you that it is possible to ignore your smartphone completely. While ignoring, one can take care of all smartphone-related tasks from your laptop. Well, to clarify, it is possible to save time with such an arrangement. Today, let's talk about how one can use their Windows 10 laptop or PC to monitor, receive, and even make phone calls. The interesting part about this is that you don't even need to touch your smartphone.

How to make or receive phone calls from your Windows 10 laptop or desktop

Step 1: First up, let’s check the requirements and get things ready. As part of the preparation, you will need a Windows 10-based computing machine with Bluetooth connectivity. It is also worth noting that users need to run Windows 10 May 2019 update with build number 1903. In case your Windows 10-based system is out of date, you can click the “Check for update” button. It is located in the “Windows Update” sub-menu in the “Updates & Security” section in the “Settings” app. You also need an Android-based smartphone with Android 7 Nougat or new.

Step 2: You can double-check the version number by heading to the “About” sub-section in the “System” section in the “Settings” app. Users can also check the OS version in the “About” sub-menu in the “Settings” app on their smartphone.

Step 3: Head to the Google Play Store listing of the “Your Phone Companion – Link to Windows” app and install in on your smartphone. As soon as you open the app, it will ask you to log in to your Microsoft account. After logging in, the app will ask you to provide access to permissions, open the app, and tap on “Allow” for all the app permissions. The app will also ask users to disable background battery optimizations on the smartphone. This will ensure that your smartphone does not close the app in the background.

Step 4: Make sure that you have logged in with the same Microsoft account on your laptop or PC. In case you don’t remember or have not done it, head to the “Accounts” section in the “Settings” app to log in. Now, click on the start button and open “Microsoft Store” and search for “Your Phone” app. Install and then open this app.

Step 5: After opening the app, you can access the smartphone notifications, SMS messages, and Phones from your smartphone, directly on your PC or laptop. To set up the calls feature, click on the “Calls” section and then tap on “Getting Started”. This will prompt the smartphone app to ask for access to “Bluetooth” to pair your smartphone with the laptop or PC over Bluetooth. This will ensure that you can make or receive phone calls using your Windows 10-based computing device. It is worth noting that your smartphone will also show a “DUN request” during the Bluetooth pairing process. Make sure to accept the request while tapping on “Always Allow”.

Step 6: Once done, you will get a dialer interface on the “Your Phone” app on Windows. You can allow access recent call logs but for that, you need to give “Call logs” permission to the app on your smartphone. When your smartphone receives a call, you will get a notification on the bottom right corner of your laptop to receive, decline or decline and send an SMS to the caller. It is worth noting that you need to use a wired headphone with a built-in microphone to actually talk.