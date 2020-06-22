comscore Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert
Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert

This is definitely a first for PUBG Mobile, and it is a unique challenge for users.

  Published: June 22, 2020 5:15 PM IST
PUBG Mobile devs keep adding new event to keep its players hooked. And one of the newest ones is the ability to craft a gun unique to a player in the Guncraft event. This is definitely a first for PUBG Mobile, and it is a unique challenge for users. They can even win UC on their creations too. PUBG Mobile is calling on talented players to share their creative designs, in the form of tutorial videos, perfect gun skin design or even unique stickers. The top 3 players who are selected will be awarded UC points. The top prize allotted will amount to 1500UC, the second being 1000UC, and 500UC for the third place. Also Read - Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

Here’s is how you can become a pro at Guncraft

Step 1. Open your Guncraft from the main menu screen and select the weapon you want to craft with, for users that don’t have weapons, you can complete a quest to get your hands on one. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020

Step 2. Users will then see four layouts. The first two can be used for free, but you will have to spend 300 UC and 900 UC respectively, to unlock the other two. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: The Silverback Set is now out in the game

Step 3. Tap the second layout to start crafting. The first thing you have to do is select the color and texture you want to use. Players can either change the color of the entire gun or just the muzzle, the middle part of the gun, the stock or just the butt end of the gun according to what you prefer.

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020

Step 4. You then go on to changing the emblem. There are two options, system generated emblems or player-designed emblems. The system generated emblems that come with the game can be drawn as a prize from the front page of gun craft, while player designed emblems are those that players make themselves, but players can only design up to ten emblems. Players can choose different emblems but some need to be unlocked with paint and apply various colors. You can stack up to 10 emblems to create a composite emblem. Once this is done, you can start generating custom emblems. Finally, apply your custom emblem to the weapon you’re crafting.

Step 5. Lastly, don’t forget to save the layout you have made. You can then return to the crafting screen to see if the gun you have made matches your personality and style

Step 6. If you’re happy with the final outcome, spend some UC and buy your own unique weapon!

  • Published Date: June 22, 2020 5:15 PM IST

