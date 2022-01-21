comscore How to check online your name on voter list: Follow these simple steps
Here's how to check online your name on voter list

The main purpose of making a Voter ID card is to register those eligible for voting and reach these people to the voting station at the time of election.

Voter ID Card, also known as Electors Identity Card (EPIC), is a photo identity card issued by the Election Commission of India to all those persons who are eligible to vote. At the time of elections, it is a challenging task to make a list of those people who are eligible to vote in the election. The main purpose of creating a Voter ID card is to register those eligible for voting and reach these people to the voting station at the time of election. Also Read - How to download Voter ID on your phone

Here’s how you can check online your name on the voter list:

STEP1: You can check that your name has been entered correctly by visiting the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website. Also Read - What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

STEP2: Now, you have to open the official website. Also Read - Name wrong on Voter ID? Here's how you can correct it before Assembly Elections 2022

STEP3: Here on the main page, there will be an option of Search in Electoral Role

STEP4: You have to click on that option, and after clicking on it, a webpage will open, where you have to enter your information.

STEP5: Now, the new webpage will show you two ways to check the name in the voter list.

STEP6: The first option to search is this, in which you have to enter your name, father’s / husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender. After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency.

STEP7: Another option to search is to search by EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state.

STEP8: For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end.

STEP9: Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

Additionally, You can also check your name on the voter list via SMS.

Here’s how to do it:

STEP1: Write EPIC in the mobile message section

STEP2: Now type your voter ID card number

STEP3: Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950.

STEP4: Your polling station number and name will come as a reply once you send the message.

STEP5: No record found will tell if your name is not on the voter list.

  Published Date: January 21, 2022 1:38 PM IST

