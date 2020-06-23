comscore Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how to create a link to text on a page using the new Chrome extension
News

Here's how to create a link to text on a page using the new Chrome extension

How To

Google has added a new Extension that enables users to create a link for any text on a particular webpage.

  • Published: June 23, 2020 8:04 PM IST
Google Link to Text cover

Google Chrome has made things rather convenient for users with its Extensions. And it offers multiple different functionalities for users from both Google itself and third party developers. And Google has added a new Extension which many may have been looking for a long while, but no one made. This new Extension enables users to create a link for any text on a particular webpage. Also Read - How to change your Gmail password easily in three steps

This makes this rather convenient for sharing any particular information you want. You may be reading an article and want to send a friend a paragraph which you find significant. You could just copy and past that whole paragraph for your friend. But that takes away the context along with any images and other visuals that might be of aid. This is where this feature comes into play. Let’s us explain how to use it. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time and other details

How to link to text using Google Chrome

Step 1. To start off search for the ‘Link to Text Fragment’ Google Chrome Extension, which can also be found here.

Step 2. Here, click on ‘Add to Chrome’, this will install the said application to your Google Chrome.

Step 3. Once that is done, you will notice that the extension icon is visible right beside the audio and users icon on the top right of Google Chrome. This means that you are ready to create links from text on different webpages.

extension

Step 4. Now, once you come across another instance when you have to send a text to a friend, select the text you want to send the link for. Next right click on the text, and you will notice a new option has been added to the drop down which says ‘Copy link to Selected Text’. Click on this and the Extension will automatically create a link for that particular text.

How to change your Gmail password easily in three steps

Also Read

How to change your Gmail password easily in three steps

extension

Now this link has been created and copied as well (it will be highlighted in yellow), just paste it wherever you want to send it. Here’s the example that you can see in the image.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2020 8:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel
Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

How To

Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

News

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

WhatsApp: How to enable 2-step verification for more security

How To

WhatsApp: How to enable 2-step verification for more security

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

TSMC begins mass production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC

Motorola debuts soundbar and home theatre system in India: Check details

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

How To

Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome
Honor 9A set to launch with Android 10 and 5,000mAh battery: Expected price, specifications

News

Honor 9A set to launch with Android 10 and 5,000mAh battery: Expected price, specifications
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
How to change your Gmail Password easily

How To

How to change your Gmail Password easily
Microsoft offers new Edge browser to Windows 7 and 8 users: Check details

News

Microsoft offers new Edge browser to Windows 7 and 8 users: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Z अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च, सबसे पहले भारत और यूरोप में होगा पेश

Oppo Reno 3A स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

बहुत दिनों से नहीं बदला जीमेल का पासवर्ड? तुरंत करें चेंज ये है तरीका

रियलमी ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में किया इजाफा, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

रेडमी 9 के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
News
Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench
Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

News

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India
TSMC begins mass production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC

News

TSMC begins mass production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC
Motorola debuts soundbar and home theatre system in India: Check details

News

Motorola debuts soundbar and home theatre system in India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers