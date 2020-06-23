Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

Google Chrome has made things rather convenient for users with its Extensions. And it offers multiple different functionalities for users from both Google itself and third party developers. And Google has added a new Extension which many may have been looking for a long while, but no one made. This new Extension enables users to create a link for any text on a particular webpage. Also Read - How to change your Gmail password easily in three steps

This makes this rather convenient for sharing any particular information you want. You may be reading an article and want to send a friend a paragraph which you find significant. You could just copy and past that whole paragraph for your friend. But that takes away the context along with any images and other visuals that might be of aid. This is where this feature comes into play. Let's us explain how to use it.

How to link to text using Google Chrome

Step 1. To start off search for the ‘Link to Text Fragment’ Google Chrome Extension, which can also be found here.

Step 2. Here, click on ‘Add to Chrome’, this will install the said application to your Google Chrome.

Step 3. Once that is done, you will notice that the extension icon is visible right beside the audio and users icon on the top right of Google Chrome. This means that you are ready to create links from text on different webpages.

Step 4. Now, once you come across another instance when you have to send a text to a friend, select the text you want to send the link for. Next right click on the text, and you will notice a new option has been added to the drop down which says ‘Copy link to Selected Text’. Click on this and the Extension will automatically create a link for that particular text.

Now this link has been created and copied as well (it will be highlighted in yellow), just paste it wherever you want to send it. Here’s the example that you can see in the image.