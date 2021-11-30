Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

Instagram, the Meta (formerly known as Facebook) owned social app give users the benefit to show their creativity in the platform in various formats. One of the advantages is enabling users to create and send custom selfie stickers to other users in their accounts. Also Read - You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong

Notably, Instagram announced a new 'Add Yours' sticker earlier this month, that creates public threads in Stories. With the interactive sticker, one can use it to create a content chain where each user adds their own Story. "With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories," the social media platform tweeted back then. While it's a different story altogether, Instagram seems to be inclining more on the quirky tools to keep the engagement intact.

Coming to custom selfie stickers feature, it lets you create Boomerang-style animated stickers that look confouding, in case you are on the creative edge. For those on the alien cosmo, if you want to try the custom selfie stickers feature here's a simple guide on how you can use it on the social media platform.

How to create and send custom selfie stickers on Instagram

– First up, launch the Instagram app on your device.

– Open a chat to whom you want to send a custom selfie sticker by tapping the button on the top right corner of the screen.

– Next up, tap the sticker icon you will see at the right side of the message bar.

– Then click on the ‘Selfie’ option in the menu.

– Click a selfie, and you can change the colour and background of the image which you can do so by tapping on the small camera icon at the center.

– Instagram even offers six different effects that you can apply to your selfie sticker before sending it to your friend.

-Once selected, tap the Boomerang icon at the center.

-On the next screen, you can get options to save the stickers to use on the Stories. Moreover, if you are not satisfied with the selfie, Instagram gives the option for a retake as well.