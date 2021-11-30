comscore Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram
News

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

How To

Instagram allows creating custom selfie stickers both on Android, iOS platforms, here's a simple guide on how to make the best use of it.

instagram-explore-1200

Instagram, the Meta (formerly known as Facebook) owned social app give users the benefit to show their creativity in the platform in various formats. One of the advantages is enabling users to create and send custom selfie stickers to other users in their accounts. Also Read - You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong

Notably, Instagram announced a new ‘Add Yours’ sticker earlier this month, that creates public threads in Stories. With the interactive sticker, one can use it to create a content chain where each user adds their own Story. “With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories,” the social media platform tweeted back then. While it’s a different story altogether, Instagram seems to be inclining more on the quirky tools to keep the engagement intact. Also Read - Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Coming to custom selfie stickers feature, it lets you create Boomerang-style animated stickers that look confouding, in case you are on the creative edge. For those on the alien cosmo, if you want to try the custom selfie stickers feature here’s a simple guide on how you can use it on the social media platform. Also Read - How to schedule live video on Instagram

How to create and send custom selfie stickers on Instagram

– First up, launch the Instagram app on your device.

– Open a chat to whom you want to send a custom selfie sticker by tapping the button on the top right corner of the screen.

– Next up, tap the sticker icon you will see at the right side of the message bar.

– Then click on the ‘Selfie’ option in the menu.

– Click a selfie, and you can change the colour and background of the image which you can do so by tapping on the small camera icon at the center.

– Instagram even offers six different effects that you can apply to your selfie sticker before sending it to your friend.

-Once selected, tap the Boomerang icon at the center.

-On the next screen, you can get options to save the stickers to use on the Stories. Moreover, if you are not satisfied with the selfie, Instagram gives the option for a retake as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 30, 2021 8:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram
How To
Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram
Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Features

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is racist, trolls say quoting an 11-year-old tweet

News

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is racist, trolls say quoting an 11-year-old tweet

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India

News

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

News

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16999 for 6GB RAM 64GB ROM

Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is racist, trolls say quoting an 11-year-old tweet

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

How To

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram
You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong

Apps

You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong
How to schedule an Instagram live session

How To

How to schedule an Instagram live session
Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

How To

Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ भारत में आएगा Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge नाम से, मिलेगी 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग

DIZO Buds Z Review: बजट ईयरबड्स, जो भीड़ से हैं अलग

PUBG: New State ने पूरे किए 4 करोड़ डाउनलोड, सेलिब्रेशन में प्लेयर्स को मिल रहे फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Top 5 Free Fire Rewards for November: रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए इस महीने मिलने वाले 5 सबसे धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Redeem Code 30 November: फ्री में धांसू आइटम पाने के लिए तुरंत रिडीम करें ये कोड

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11

News

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11
Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15 alongside other smartphones

News

Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15 alongside other smartphones
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates
Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it
Photo Gallery
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Photo Gallery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it
Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16999 for 6GB RAM 64GB ROM

News

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16999 for 6GB RAM 64GB ROM
Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15

News

Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15
Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is racist, trolls say quoting an 11-year-old tweet

News

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is racist, trolls say quoting an 11-year-old tweet

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers