News

How to download emails from Gmail account

How To

The biggest benefit is that the mail can live offline on your hard disk or SSD. You can also save on precious cloud storage space by downloading and keeping emails on your local storage.

Gmail

How to use download email on Gmail

Gmail users can keep their emails offline on their devices as separate files. They can do this directly from the Gmail site. The emails will be downloaded separately and you will have to download the mail on your PC or laptop. Also Read - Don’t like what you swipe? Here’s how you can customise swipe gestures in Gmail app

You will need a desktop mail client in order to open the mail. The same option is not available for smartphones. You might be wondering what is the use of downloading an email on your PC or laptop. Well, there are multiple things that can come out of it. Also Read - How to collaborate, draft emails in Google Doc and export them to Gmail

Once you have downloaded the email, you can send it as an attachment via another mail. The biggest benefit is that the mail can live offline on your hard disk or SSD. You can also save on precious cloud storage space by downloading and keeping emails in your local storage. Also Read - Here's how you can unsend an email in Gmail

How to download emails from Gmail account

-On your computer, go to Gmail.
-Open the email.
-Click More.
-Click Download message.

Sending these saved emails as attachments is also a simple process. Here’s how you can do it:

-Click Compose.
-At the bottom, click Attach files.
-Select the file and click Open.
-Click Send.

You can also automatically forward Gmail messages to another account from within the platform. You can either choose to forward all of your new messages to another email address, or only forward certain types of messages. However, it should be noted that when your new messages are forwarded, messages from spam won’t be included.

Here’s how to Turn on automatic forwarding on Gmail:

-On your computer, open Gmail using the account you want to forward messages from. You can only forward messages for a single Gmail address, and not an email group or alias.
-In the top right, click Settings Settings and then See all settings.
-Click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.
-In the “Forwarding” section, click Add a forwarding address.
-Enter the email address you want to forward messages to.
-Click Next and then Proceed and then OK.
-A verification message will be sent to that address. Click the verification link in that message.
-Go back to the settings page for the Gmail account you want to forward messages from, and refresh your browser.
-Click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.
-In the “Forwarding” section, select Forward a copy of incoming mail to.
-Choose what you want to happen with the Gmail copy of your emails. We recommend Keep Gmail’s copy in the Inbox.
-At the bottom of the page, click Save Changes.

How to turn off automatic forwarding

-On your computer, open Gmail using the account you want to stop forwarding messages from.
-In the top right, click Settings Settings and then See all settings.
-Click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.
-In the “Forwarding” section, click Disable forwarding.
-At the bottom, click Save Changes.

If you want to only forward certain kinds of emails, create a filter for these messages. When you’re setting up your filter, you can choose what email address to forward these messages to. Here’s how to do that:

-Open Gmail.
-In the search box at the top, click Show search options photos tune.
-Enter your search criteria. If you want to check that your search worked correctly, see what emails show up by clicking Search.
-At the bottom of the search window, click Create filter.
-Choose what you’d like the filter to do.
-Click Create filter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: April 13, 2022 6:47 PM IST

How to download emails from Gmail account

How To

