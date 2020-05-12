comscore Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure
News

Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure

How To

While Google ensures that it keeps your account and its details are kept safe, there are steps that people can take to keep their data on Google accounts safe.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 8:43 PM IST
Google account

Google has become an integral part of our lives, and we use at least one or the other Google Accounts. With smartphones running on Android and Google making most of the essential apps in our life. While Google ensures that it keeps your account and its details are kept safe, there are steps that people can take to keep their data on Google accounts safe. Here are some steps on how to do that. Also Read - Google Lens: Here is how to copy text from a paper to your desktop or laptop

Steps to keep your Google Accounts safe

Step 1: For many web services, your Google Account included, having a recovery method can help alert you if there’s suspicious activity on your account or if you need to block someone from using your account without permission. And of course, adding recovery information to your account can help you get back in more quickly if you ever lose access or can’t sign in.Phone Number Recovery

Step 2: Create a unique password for each account to eliminate this risk. Make sure that each password is hard to guess and better yet, at least eight characters long. It can be hard to keep track of many different passwords—60 percent of people report having too many passwords to remember. To help, consider using a password manager (like the one built into your Chrome browser) to help you create, safeguard and keep track of all your passwords. If that is too difficult, you can even write your passwords down on a piece of paper (but keep it in a safe place!), since hijackers are most likely to be online, rather than physically near you.Unique Password

Step 3: Be it a Windows device or, Mac, Android, or an iOS device, software updation is important. Some software, like Chrome, will automatically update so you never need to worry about doing it yourself. For other services that send notifications when it’s time to update, don’t click “remind me later”— take the time to install the update right away. But the others need to be updated physically sometime which need to be done regularly. Update your device

Step 4: Setting up two-factor authentication (2FA)—also known as 2-Step Verification—significantly decreases the chance of someone gaining unauthorized access to your account. For the majority of people, Google’s automatic and risk-based sign-in protections are more than enough, but everyone should know that 2FA is an extra option. However, one in three survey respondents (31 percent) said they do not use 2FA, or don’t know if they are using it or not. Also Read - How to use your smartphone camera to attend video calls instead of the webcam

2FA requires you to take a second step each time you sign in to your account on top of your username and password. Examples of second verification steps include: an SMS text message, a six-digit code generated by an app, a prompt that you receive on a trusted device or the use of a physical security key.

Step 5: The Security Checkup gives you personalized and actionable security recommendations that help you strengthen the security of your Google Account, and it only takes two minutes to complete.

Taking the Security Checkup doesn’t just help make you safer while using Google. The Checkup also includes personalized tips to keep you safer across the web, like helping you set up a screen lock on your mobile phone and advising you to remove risky third-party sites and apps that have access to your account.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 8:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held on July 12 as an E3 style digital conference
Gaming
Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held on July 12 as an E3 style digital conference
Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked

News

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked

YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Entertainment

YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

News

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure

How To

Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure
Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

News

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool
Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

How To

Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account
Xiaomi denies linking user data to personally identifiable information

News

Xiaomi denies linking user data to personally identifiable information
Twitter turned off tweet via SMS service in most countries

News

Twitter turned off tweet via SMS service in most countries

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 12 के वेरिएंट, फीचर्स और फाइनल प्राइस लीक, जानें पूरी डिटेल

गूगल इस तारीख से शुरू कर सकती है सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री!

Honor ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे 3000 रुपये कम में खरीद सकते हैं आप

कुछ ही मिनट में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

ट्राई की लिस्ट में जियो एक बार फिर टॉप पर पहुंचा, वोडाफोन को लगा झटका

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
News
Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

News

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed
Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

News

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update
Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

News

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June