Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure

Google has become an integral part of our lives, and we use at least one or the other Google Accounts. With smartphones running on Android and Google making most of the essential apps in our life. While Google ensures that it keeps your account and its details are kept safe, there are steps that people can take to keep their data on Google accounts safe. Here are some steps on how to do that.

Steps to keep your Google Accounts safe

Step 1: For many web services, your Google Account included, having a recovery method can help alert you if there’s suspicious activity on your account or if you need to block someone from using your account without permission. And of course, adding recovery information to your account can help you get back in more quickly if you ever lose access or can’t sign in.

Step 2: Create a unique password for each account to eliminate this risk. Make sure that each password is hard to guess and better yet, at least eight characters long. It can be hard to keep track of many different passwords—60 percent of people report having too many passwords to remember. To help, consider using a password manager (like the one built into your Chrome browser) to help you create, safeguard and keep track of all your passwords. If that is too difficult, you can even write your passwords down on a piece of paper (but keep it in a safe place!), since hijackers are most likely to be online, rather than physically near you.

Step 3: Be it a Windows device or, Mac, Android, or an iOS device, software updation is important. Some software, like Chrome, will automatically update so you never need to worry about doing it yourself. For other services that send notifications when it’s time to update, don’t click “remind me later”— take the time to install the update right away. But the others need to be updated physically sometime which need to be done regularly.

Step 4: Setting up two-factor authentication (2FA)—also known as 2-Step Verification—significantly decreases the chance of someone gaining unauthorized access to your account. For the majority of people, Google's automatic and risk-based sign-in protections are more than enough, but everyone should know that 2FA is an extra option. However, one in three survey respondents (31 percent) said they do not use 2FA, or don't know if they are using it or not.

2FA requires you to take a second step each time you sign in to your account on top of your username and password. Examples of second verification steps include: an SMS text message, a six-digit code generated by an app, a prompt that you receive on a trusted device or the use of a physical security key.

Step 5: The Security Checkup gives you personalized and actionable security recommendations that help you strengthen the security of your Google Account, and it only takes two minutes to complete.

Taking the Security Checkup doesn’t just help make you safer while using Google. The Checkup also includes personalized tips to keep you safer across the web, like helping you set up a screen lock on your mobile phone and advising you to remove risky third-party sites and apps that have access to your account.