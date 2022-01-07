How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

Aadhaar Card is an identity card issued by the Government of India to the citizens of India. A unique 12-digit number is printed in it, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (AAI). This number will be the proof of identity and address of the person anywhere in India. Received by India Post and UIDAI, e-Aadhaar downloaded from the website of E-Aadhaar, and physical copy both are equally valid. Also Read - Do you think your Aadhaar card is being misused? Use this method to stay safe

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of the Aadhaar number, earlier provided the facility to download the e-version of the Aadhaar card, which you had to print yourself. However, now under the new facility, the printed Aadhaar card will come to your home. For this, you will be charged Rs 50. Also Read - How to check if your PAN card is linked to Aadhaar card

If you have lost your Aadhaar and also lost your enrolment slip, don’t worry. You can get your EID by calling UIDAI’s helpline 1947. You can also get your EID or Aadhaar number online. Also Read - How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhaar Card in simple steps

Here’s how to get back your Aadhaar card if you have lost it:

STEP1: First of all, go to the official website of UIDAI https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

STEP2: On the top of the screen, you will see three options to download Aadhaar. The first option will be to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number. The second will be to enter the Enrolment ID, and the third will be to enter the Virtual ID.

STEP3: After this, the Aadhaar card will be downloaded again by entering any of these IDs or numbers.

STEP4: After filling in the details, type the characters given in the image and then click on Send OTP. T

STEP5: This one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number, which you have entered into your Aadhaar card.

STEP6: On clicking on Verify OTP, you will get your Aadhaar number via SMS.

STEP7: Now, enter the OTP received on your mobile number. Then click on the Verify & Download option once the survey is complete and download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar.

STEP8: After this, the e-copy of your Aadhaar card will be easily downloaded.