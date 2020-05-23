Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

Refunds on games has been an one of the biggest contentions for gamers. You may end up buying a game that you feel like should be good, but you don’t like it as soon as you begin. Or maybe you end up buying something that you didn’t even want to buy in the first place. There could be so many legitimate reasons for looking for a refund on certain games. Also Read - Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

But the refund process for offline shops is rather poor if not non-existent. While online retailers selling digital versions of the games have better options than their offline cousins, they still leave much to be desired. But Epic Games Store has now started offering game refunds which the user can process themselves. These are quite convenient, and if the criteria meets those listed by Epic Games Store, then games can be refunded without even having the dev team get involved. This is rather convenient and a first of its kind. So without further ado, here’s a look at the steps to have games refunded on the Epic Games Store.

Steps to get game refunds on Epic Games Store

Step 1: On your Account page, click on Transactions (also called Payment History).

Step 2: Find the game you would like to refund.

Step 3: Click to expand the order and to see Playtime. If the game is eligible for a self refund, there will be a Request Refund button.

Step 4: Click the Request Refund button.

Step 5: Select the reason for the refund in the pop-up window.

Step 6: Click Confirm Refund, this will prompt a confirmation notice at the top of your screen letting you know the refund has been completed.

By default, purchases are refunded to the original payment method. But this may not always be possible depending on what you used.