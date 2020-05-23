comscore Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store
News

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

How To

Epic Games Store has now started offering game refunds which the user can process themselves.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 11:07 AM IST
Epic Games Store

Refunds on games has been an one of the biggest contentions for gamers. You may end up buying a game that you feel like should be good, but you don’t like it as soon as you begin. Or maybe you end up buying something that you didn’t even want to buy in the first place. There could be so many legitimate reasons for looking for a refund on certain games. Also Read - Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

But the refund process for offline shops is rather poor if not non-existent. While online retailers selling digital versions of the games have better options than their offline cousins, they still leave much to be desired. But Epic Games Store has now started offering game refunds which the user can process themselves. These are quite convenient, and if the criteria meets those listed by Epic Games Store, then games can be refunded without even having the dev team get involved. This is rather convenient and a first of its kind. So without further ado, here’s a look at the steps to have games refunded on the Epic Games Store.

Steps to get game refunds on Epic Games Store

Step 1: On your Account page, click on Transactions (also called Payment History).

Step 2: Find the game you would like to refund.

Step 3: Click to expand the order and to see Playtime. If the game is eligible for a self refund, there will be a Request Refund button.

Step 4: Click the Request Refund button.

Step 5: Select the reason for the refund in the pop-up window.

refunds

Step 6: Click Confirm Refund, this will prompt a confirmation notice at the top of your screen letting you know the refund has been completed.

How to get YouTube Premium 6-month subscription for free

Also Read

How to get YouTube Premium 6-month subscription for free

By default, purchases are refunded to the original payment method. But this may not always be possible depending on what you used.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 11:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store
How To
Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store
Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

News

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

How To

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store
Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Gaming

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit
Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Gaming

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

Gaming

Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought
GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages

Gaming

GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई ओप्पो के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए प्राइस!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा ये फोन

Realme Narzo 10 Review: बजट सेगमेंट में दमदार ऑप्शन

इस तरह से 6 महीने के लिए फ्री में पा सकते हैं YouTube Premium का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Xiaomi स्मार्ट TV की PatchWall पर मिलेगा SonyLIV का कंटेंट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
News
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch
Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

News

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom
Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

News

Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people