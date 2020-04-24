comscore Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
News

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC

How To

While you might have a great smartphone to play PUBG Mobile you may not prefer it as a platform. Here's how to play it on PC.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 9:46 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Gameloop

PUBG Mobile just celebrated its second anniversary and Tencent Games is on an overdrive with releasing content. While PUBG for PC may have popularized the battle royale genre in the gaming world. It was PUBG Mobile that made PUBG popular to the rest of the world. PUBG Mobile made the game a household name. To be fair there were battle royale games on smartphones before PUBG Mobile was released and these were all modeled after the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But none of these could compete with PUBG Mobile when it was released in March 2018, despite having a lead in terms of release period. Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Now PUBG Mobile can be played on not just smartphones but PCs as well. As may may have guessed this could be done using emulators. When people started using third party emulators Tencent Games took matters into their own hands and released an official emulator for playing the game. This emulator tracks all stats and provides the best experience. While this emulator was previously called the Tencent Gaming Buddy, it has been rebranded as GameLoop. Also Read - Asus ROG India teams up with PUBG Mobile; kicks-off 'Battle of Gods' gaming tournament

  Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available in the game

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC using emulator

To play PUBG Mobile on PC the following steps need to be followed.

– The PUBG Mobile GameLoop emulator client needs to downloaded from this link on your PC.

– Wait for the download to complete after hitting the ‘Download’ button.

– Run the emulator setup file on your PC.

– Launch the GameLoop emulator once it is installed and you will be greeted with a lot of games that are available to play.

– Search for PUBG Mobile, hit the ‘Download’ button.

– This should prompt the GameLoop to download the game files.

– Once that completes you can hit ‘Play’ and launch the game which will ask you to login.

– Login using your Facebook, Twitter or Tencent ID and you will be taken to the homescreen of the game.

Do note that when playing from the emulator you will be matched with other emulator players.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 9:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
How To
Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC

How To

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin
Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know
Asus ROG kicks-off Battle of Gods PUBG Mobile gaming tournament; details

Gaming

Asus ROG kicks-off Battle of Gods PUBG Mobile gaming tournament; details
PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Mix 4 स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए कब हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे, कम होगी कीमत

Apple ने वीडियो शेयरिंग एप TikTok पर बनाया ऑफिशियल अकाउंट

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

News

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

News

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed
Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

Smart TVs

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India