comscore Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome
News

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

How To

Google Chrome stopped supporting Flash a while back, but that does not mean that Flash content cannot be viewed on Google Chrome.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 7:26 PM IST
Adobe flash

One feature on the internet that has become somewhat less useful is Adobe Flash and the programs it used to run. So much so that Google Chrome stopped supporting Flash a while back. But that does not mean that these games and programs on different websites cannot be viewed on Google Chrome. It’s just that for those websites, it has to be activated for those games and programs to run. Also Read - WhatsApp Web to get Dark Mode soon: Here is how to enable it right now

Flash used to support some neat games and programs back in its hayday. If and when you do feel like looking back at those things, it does not necessarily mean another browser needs to be used for the process. Here in this article we will explain how you can still access Flash programs and webpages with Google Chrome. Also Read - How to activate and configure Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10

Steps to activate Flash for Google Chrome

Step 1. Run Google Chrome and go to the website that has the program or game which requires Adobe Flash to run. This should prompt you to activate it. It will also provide you with a link to the Adobe Flash Player website.

Step 2. Notice on the left of the URL bar that there is a lock symbol. Click on this symbol and go to ‘Site Settings’, this should open up a new tab with options to control what is and isn’t activated on that particular website.

Step 3. Here notice that there will be an option for Flash, click on the drop down beside it which says ‘Block(Default)’ and select ‘Allow’.

How to activate and configure Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10

Also Read

How to activate and configure Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10

Step 4. Back to the webpage which has the program you’re trying to run, it will prompt you that settings have been changed and the page needs to reload. Hence, just refresh the page and it should run.

Note: If you have already turned on Flash for a website and then deactivated it, when you click on the lock icon again it should prompt you with the option to turn it on right there. Just click on the drop down which says ‘Block(Default)’ and select ‘Allow’.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 7:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer
Telecom
BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer
Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

How To

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Google Pixel Watch gesture features hinted in new patent

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch gesture features hinted in new patent

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

How To

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome
Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads

News

Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads
Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

News

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together
Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know

News

Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know
Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

News

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Mi 10 5G स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ Amazon पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, 3 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Nokia 6.3 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 24 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, होगा दमदार प्रोसेसर

आज से शुरू हो सकती है Filpkart, amazon, paytm की सेवाएं

घर बैठे इस तरह से मंगा सकते हैं जियो की सिम, फ्री में होगी होम डिलीवरी

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
News
Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched