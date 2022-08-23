Google Photos are compatible with both online browsers and mobile apps for iPhone and Android. The app’s limitless, largely free cloud-based photo backup and storage is one of the biggest reasons to use it. Backups from Google Photos are quite handy when switching to a different device. Also Read - Developer makes new tool to track all data you're sending to Google

After installation, the Google Photos app will automatically upload your pictures and videos to the cloud and sync them with all of your devices so that you can always access them.

But there are some things that you need to remember- First, that a picture or video that you previously backed up to Google Photos remains there even if you delete it from your computer. Secondly, a picture or video isn't deleted from Google Drive or your PC when you remove it from Google Photos. And, if you back up to Google Photos and Google Drive at the same time, uploads can take longer and consume more space. We advise you to back up your photos and videos to Google Photos unless you really need a second copy on Drive.

Here’s an easy guide to help you to set automatic backups for Google Photos

How to set automatic backups for Google Photos in Android

Step 1 : Open the Google Photos app, on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2 : Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3 : Tap on your profile photo or initial, at the top right.

Step 4 : Select Photos settings.

Step 5 : Then select Back up & sync.

Step 6 : Turn on the Back up & sync.

How to set automatic backups for Google Photos in Desktop

You have to set up Google Drive for the desktop and to do so follow the below steps:

Step 1 : Install Google Drive for desktop, on your computer.

Step 2 : Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3 : Select the folders and pictures you want to back up.

Step 4 : Then select Backup to Google Photos.

Step 5 : Then click Done > Save.

How to set automatic backups for Google Photos in iOS

Step 1 : Open the Google Photos app on your phone.

Step 2 : Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3 : Tap on your profile photo or initial, at the top right.

Step 4 : Select Photos settings icon.

Step 5 : Then turn on the Back up & sync option.