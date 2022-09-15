comscore Here's how to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone
How to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

In the Medications app on your Apple Watch, you can keep track of your medications and log them with reminders.

How to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

You can manage the medications, vitamins, and supplements you take in the Health app on your iPhone. In the Medications app on your Apple Watch, you can keep track of your medications and log them with reminders. Here’s how to set up a medication schedule on iPhone. Also Read - iOS 16.1 beta brings Apple's new battery percentage indicator to forsaken iPhones

Open the Health app on your iPhone, tap Browse at the bottom right, then tap Medications. Also Read - How to use iOS 16's car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch

Tap Add Medication (to start your list) or Add a Medication (to add to your list). Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 update with bug fixes for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

To identify the medication, do one of the following:

Type the name: Tap the search field, enter the name, then tap Add.

In the U.S. only, suggestions appear as you begin typing. You can select a suggestion, or finish typing the name, then tap Add.

Use the camera: (U.S. only; on iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and later) Tap the Camera button next to the search field, then follow the onscreen instructions.

If a match isn’t found, tap Search by Name, then type the name (as described above).

Follow the onscreen instructions to optionally create a visual identifier, set a schedule, and help identify possible interactions.

By default, your Apple Watch will remind you when it’s time to take your medications based on the schedule you’ve created in the Health app on iPhone. To log your medications, follow these steps.

If you’ve received a notification to log your medications, tap the notification. Otherwise, open the Medications app on your Apple Watch.

Tap the current medications schedule—the medications you take in the morning, for example.

Tap Log All as Taken.

Apple Watch records the dosage, the number of units taken, and the time you took the medication.

To log individual medications, scroll down, tap a medication under Your Medications, then tap Log.

The medication’s name and time logged appears under Logged.

To change the status of a logged medication, tap it, tap Taken or Skipped, then tap Done.

To view the log and your medication history on your iPhone, open the Health app, tap Browse, then tap Medications.

  Published Date: September 15, 2022 9:08 PM IST
