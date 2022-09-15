Here's how to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

How to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

You can manage the medications, vitamins, and supplements you take in the Health app on your iPhone. In the Medications app on your Apple Watch, you can keep track of your medications and log them with reminders. Here's how to set up a medication schedule on iPhone.

Open the Health app on your iPhone, tap Browse at the bottom right, then tap Medications.

Tap Add Medication (to start your list) or Add a Medication (to add to your list).

To identify the medication, do one of the following:

Type the name: Tap the search field, enter the name, then tap Add.

In the U.S. only, suggestions appear as you begin typing. You can select a suggestion, or finish typing the name, then tap Add.

Use the camera: (U.S. only; on iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and later) Tap the Camera button next to the search field, then follow the onscreen instructions.

If a match isn’t found, tap Search by Name, then type the name (as described above).

Follow the onscreen instructions to optionally create a visual identifier, set a schedule, and help identify possible interactions.

By default, your Apple Watch will remind you when it’s time to take your medications based on the schedule you’ve created in the Health app on iPhone. To log your medications, follow these steps.

If you’ve received a notification to log your medications, tap the notification. Otherwise, open the Medications app on your Apple Watch.

Tap the current medications schedule—the medications you take in the morning, for example.

Tap Log All as Taken.

Apple Watch records the dosage, the number of units taken, and the time you took the medication.

To log individual medications, scroll down, tap a medication under Your Medications, then tap Log.

The medication’s name and time logged appears under Logged.

To change the status of a logged medication, tap it, tap Taken or Skipped, then tap Done.

To view the log and your medication history on your iPhone, open the Health app, tap Browse, then tap Medications.