Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

The security on the internet of you data is in a fragile state these days with password leaks happening every other day. Cybercrime and internet fraud along with hacking accounts like social media and finances are rampant. Google is one of the most important companies on the internet and every person is somehow or the other using its services. Google has access to our data on the phone, like our location, emails, photos and video. Hence it is rather important to keep our Google accounts safe.

And one of the tools that safeguards the interest of the user is the two-factor authentication or the 2FA method. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your account. Besides the usual username and password, 2FA also includes something else, which can be an OTP password, system generated random authentication code, to name a few.

With this extra layer of security, it becomes harder for intruders to gain control of your account. 2FA is now offered by all major social networking sites, email services and more. Now, let’s take a look at how you can activate two-factor authentication for your Google accounts.

Steps to activate two-factor authentication on Google account

Google has had the two-step verification feature to safeguard your Google account for a while now. This includes Google+, Gmail, Hangouts, and other connected Google apps. To enable two-step verification, follow the below mentioned steps.

– Head over to Google’s My Account by clicking here

– Click on ‘Security’

– And click on 2-Step Verification

– Next, click on ‘Get Started’ enter your mobile number, and select how you want the OTP (text message or phone call).

– Our advise is to select text message and after doing it click on next

– After you get the OTP, enter the same and click turn on

Once two-step verification is turned on, you can also choose alternative second step — such as Google prompt, authenticator app, backup phone, backup codes (that you can print and keep) or security key. The Google Prompt feature sends a prompt on a logged in Android smartphone, where the user can just tap on yes or no, to authenticate or reject access. In case the smartphone isn’t connected to the internet, it sends a text message.