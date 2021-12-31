Struggling with poor signal? Here's how to upgrade to a new network without changing mobile number

Even if TSPs provide high-speed data these days, we face the slow network issue once in a while. It gets frustrating mostly when you are about to make a payment online, or in a video call and it gets stuck in the middle. Poor network coverage, ‘inadequate service provision,’ forces subscribers to switch to another network. Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service allows seamless transfer from one network to another without changing the mobile number. In case you are planning to port your SIM, here’s how you can do it. In this article, we explain how to switch from the existing Vi number to Airtel. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

How to port SIM from Vodafone to Airtel-

– Open the ‘Messages’ app on your phone. Also Read - Vodafone Idea likely brings back discontinued plan for a new price

– Start a new conversation with the number ‘1900’ (1900 is a USSD code). Also Read - Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users: How to get it

– Then type ‘PORT’ space ‘your mobile number’ and send the SMS. (PORT is case sensitive and to be typed only in block letters).

– Once the message gets delivered, you will get an SMS with a UPC (Unique Porting Code) against your porting request.

– After receiving the SMS with your UPC, visit your nearest Airtel store.

– At the store, ask the customer support executive to help you with the formalities.

– You will then be asked to submit your documents that include address proof- Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence, and a passport-sized photo.

– After the documents are verified, you will have to pay the portability fee.

– The store operator will complete the process and provide a new Airtel SIM card. The porting process takes approx four to seven business days, and once the porting process completes the current SIM card will not work anymore.

Talking about eligibility for porting, the user should have used the existing SIM card for over 90 days and there shouldn’t be any bill amount due.