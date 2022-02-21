How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

Google Maps is present in most people’s phones these days. To go to any new place, we use Google Map because it helps us reach that place by tracking the location. But if the internet is slow or you do not have an online facility, it is challenging to use Google Map. But there are many ways with the help of which you can use Maps offline. Also Read - Tim Cook's house is completely blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here’s why

Google Maps or navigation service doesn't need to help you every time. Especially in such a situation when your smartphone cannot have internet access, or there is no cellular network coming. The remarkable thing is that you can use offline GPS even in that case. However, for this, you have to follow some steps beforehand. To use offline GPS and access Maps on your Android device or iPhone, you'll need to save your location in advance.

Step-by-step guide for using Google Maps offline:

STEP1: Open the Google Maps app on a smartphone.

STEP2: After this, tap on your profile picture in the top left and select ‘Offline Maps.’

STEP3: Then tap on ‘Select your own map’ and choose the place where you are going.

STEP4: After this, the map will be downloaded, and you can also access it offline.

Offline maps are downloaded to your device’s internal storage by default, but Android can instead download them to the SD card. To change the paths saved on the map, you must download the map again.

To use GPS without internet, Maps must be stored on your smartphone. However, offline maps are stored in the app, so you don’t even have to worry about storage space. The special thing is that the downloaded maps will be updated automatically whenever you connect to Wi-Fi.