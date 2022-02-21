comscore How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
News

Here's how to use google maps without internet

How To

Google Maps or navigation service doesn't need to help you every time. Especially in such a situation when your smartphone cannot have internet access, or there is no cellular network coming.

google maps

Google Maps is present in most people’s phones these days. To go to any new place, we use Google Map because it helps us reach that place by tracking the location. But if the internet is slow or you do not have an online facility, it is challenging to use Google Map. But there are many ways with the help of which you can use Maps offline. Also Read - Tim Cook's house is completely blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here’s why

Google Maps or navigation service doesn’t need to help you every time. Especially in such a situation when your smartphone cannot have internet access, or there is no cellular network coming. The remarkable thing is that you can use offline GPS even in that case. However, for this, you have to follow some steps beforehand. To use offline GPS and access Maps on your Android device or iPhone, you’ll need to save your location in advance. Also Read - Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

google maps dark mode, how to enable dark theme ios, ios app update, how to turn on google maps dark mode, google maps dark mode, google maps ios update, apple

Google Maps

Step-by-step guide for using Google Maps offline:

STEP1: Open the Google Maps app on a smartphone. Also Read - how to set Area Busy feature in google maps

STEP2: After this, tap on your profile picture in the top left and select ‘Offline Maps.’

STEP3: Then tap on ‘Select your own map’ and choose the place where you are going.

STEP4: After this, the map will be downloaded, and you can also access it offline.

Offline maps are downloaded to your device’s internal storage by default, but Android can instead download them to the SD card. To change the paths saved on the map, you must download the map again.

To use GPS without internet, Maps must be stored on your smartphone. However, offline maps are stored in the app, so you don’t even have to worry about storage space. The special thing is that the downloaded maps will be updated automatically whenever you connect to Wi-Fi.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

From Moon Knight to West Side Story: New titles to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar next month

Photo Gallery

From Moon Knight to West Side Story: New titles to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar next month

New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

Photo Gallery

New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Tim Cook's house is blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here s why

News

Tim Cook's house is blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here s why
Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

How To

Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps
how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
Google Maps might soon let users dock locations

Apps

Google Maps might soon let users dock locations

हिंदी समाचार

Google Maps पर आसानी से कर सकते हैं किसी को ट्रैक, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Free Fire MAX में किस तरह क्रिएट करें फैक्ट्री चैलेंज? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Donald Trump का सोशल मीडिया ऐप Truth Social हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Tecno Spark 8C हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Reviews

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights
New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India
Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

Gaming

Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer
Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Laptops

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers