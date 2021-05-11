comscore Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India
Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India

Google Pay will now allow users based in the US to send money to their friends and family in India and Singapore. Here's how you can use the feature.

Google Pay International Payments

(Image: Google)

Google has announced via a blog post that it will now allow US-based users to send money to their friends and family located in India and Singapore, using Google Pay. The company has partnered with Western Union and Wise to enable this feature. Apart from this, the company also stated that it will soon roll out the feature for over 200 countries and territories with the help of Western Union and 80 more countries via Wise. Also Read - Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information in Search app

According to the company, when a user based in the US tries to send money internationally (India or Singapore) they will first be informed about the exact amount that the recipient will receive. They will also be allowed to choose the payments provider on the basis of how long it will take the amount to reach. Also Read - Facebook Messenger becomes third non-Google app to garner five billion downloads on Play Store

According to a report by TechCrunch, Western Union will not charge users any extra charges and will get the exact value in their local currency as chosen by the user in the US. Whereas, Wise will charge the actual foreign exchange rate and additional transfer fees varying from country to country. Google will not levy any additional fee to customers. Also Read - Website notifications bothersome? Here's how to block them on Google Chrome

The report further states that “until June 16, Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay, and Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.”

This feature will allow Google to rival the convenience of PayPal, which already allows its users to send money globally to any country. However, note that the international payments feature is only being made available to individuals. Businesses located in the US still will not be able to send money internationally using the app.

How to send money internationally using Google Pay

  • Search for a Google Pay user located in India or Singapore using your US-based account.
  • Open the account and tap on ‘Pay’.
  • Choose which payments provider (Western Union, Wise) you want to use.
  • Input the amount you want to send.
  • Check the converted amount and tap send.
  Published Date: May 11, 2021 9:29 PM IST

Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India
Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India
