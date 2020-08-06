comscore How to create Messenger Rooms using WhatsApp?
Here's how WhatsApp users can create Messenger Rooms

If you are a WhatsApp user, you can create the Messenger Rooms link using the messaging app and you don't need to go anywhere else even you don't have a Facebook account.

A few weeks back, WhatsApp rolled out an update that added support for the Messenger Rooms. Facebook introduced this due to the growing popularity of video calling apps. In order to give Google Meet, Zoom a tough competition, the social media giant announced Messenger Rooms. This will let you create a room and enjoy free video calls. Interestingly, one can add up to 50 participants and Facebook has added no time restriction, which is nice. Also Read - OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat that you cannot delete

The best part about this is that those who don’t have a Facebook account can also join in. So, if you are a WhatsApp user, you can create the link using the messaging app and you don’t need to go anywhere else even you don’t have a Facebook account. The shortcut of Messenger Rooms is available for WhatsApp Android users. You might not have noticed the shortcut while using the messaging app. The reason could be that your app is not up-to-date. Also Read - WhatsApp university endangered with Search the Web: Here’s how it stops fake news

You need to update your Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp app. You will then find it under the calls tab or group chat. Note that the messaging app only lets you access the feature and share a Room link in the messaging app. Once you press on the shortcut, you are redirected to Messenger.com. Read on to know more about how to create Messenger Rooms using WhatsApp. Also Read - How to download and install Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers easily

How to create Messenger Rooms using WhatsApp?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the Calls section. There you will see a video call icon at the bottom, which you need to tap on. Alternatively, you can go to any chat on WhatsApp, tap on the calls > select “Create a Room” option.

Step 2: You will be asked to create Room and then a link will be generated. You need to press on “Send link on WhatsApp.”

Step 3: It will open the same chat on WhatsApp using which you tapped on the calls section to access Messenger Rooms shortcut. After sharing the link on the messaging app, tap on it, and join the room. Once others too join the room, you can then lock it using the “Lock Room” feature. For more details, you can check the company’s FAQ page.

