How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

Nowadays, email is not only used to send or receive mail, but users also store their sensitive data here. If the data is sensitive, its Security is also essential because falling into the wrong hands can cause significant damage. If you are using Gmail as a personal email service, you can use 2SV (Two-Step Verification) for its Security. It provides an additional layer of security to your account. Also Read - Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Two-Step Verification is provided in the security features of Google Account, which adds an extra layer to the account. A username and password are required to access a Google account. However, along with the password, an OTP password is also needed when two-step verification is on, which comes on your registered mobile number. This feature secures all Google’s connected apps like Google+, Gmail, Hangouts, etc. Also Read - How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop