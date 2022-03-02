comscore How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
Here's how you can cancel your Amazon Prime Membership

Amazon allows you to subscribe to Prime Video for certain monthly charges. In such a situation, you can cancel Prime Video by visiting the same page of the Amazon website.

There are many benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member. Not only does this help you get online orders delivered in less time, but you also get the benefit of facilities like Prime Video and Prime Music. However, Prime members cannot cancel Prime Video without canceling Amazon Prime. Also Read - Instagram gets auto-generated video captions

But Amazon allows you to subscribe to Prime Video for certain monthly charges. In such a situation, you can cancel Prime Video by visiting the same page of the Amazon website. Also Read - Tired of fake news on WhatsApp? Here’s how to verify it

You can do this work on Mac, PC, or any laptop with the help of any internet browser. So, if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber or have subscribed to Prime Video by yourself and want to cancel this subscription, you have to follow simple steps. Also Read - Samsung’s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Here are a few steps to follow to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime Membership:

STEP1: To cancel Prime Membership from Amazon’s website, you must first log in with your account by visiting its website.

STEP2: Go to the Hamburger Menu Button given at the top left side and select Your Account. Now click on the Prime option.

STEP3: After clicking on Manage Membership Link, select Manage Membership.

STEP4: As soon as you do this, you will see the option of End Membership. After clicking on it, a list will appear in front of you, in which it will be told how much money you have saved in delivery fees since taking membership.

STEP5: As soon as you click on the Continue To Cancel option visible on the screen, you will see the End on Button. In this way, your Amazon Prime membership will be canceled.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2022 2:33 PM IST

